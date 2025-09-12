Rick Ross, Juicy J, Lunchmoney Lewis and MadMaxx Team For 'MONEYFLY'

(MAC) A new heavyweight collaboration has just landed: Rick Ross + Juicy J + Lunchmoney Lewis + MadMaxx have released their brand-new single "MONEYFLY," which is now available on all streaming platforms.

MadMaxx has already proven himself as one of the industry's most versatile, up-and-coming producers. With credits that include Doja Cat, Kevin Gates, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, Miguel, Becky G, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani (Grammy-nominated project), 2 Chainz, Jeremih, Juicy J, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and more, his work is consistently featured on some of the biggest artists in the industry. Maxx has also had his music has also been featured in major films like Crazy Rich Asians, The Other Woman, Rio 2, two Lonely Island comedies, and even the NBA Halftime Show.

The track begins with acclaimed artist and songwriter Lunchmoney Lewis (known widely for his work with Nikki Minaj, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Big Boi, among many, many others) and MadMaxx cooking up the beat and hook one summer afternoon at the legendary Conway Studios. The vibe was undeniable-so much so that Hip-Hop giants Juicy J and Rick Ross jumped on; and the result is a genuine heater, fueled by the energy of four uniquely talented forces coming together.

With "MONEYFLY," Rick Ross, Juicy J, Lunchmoney Lewis, and MadMaxx prove that when legends and innovators collide, the result is nothing short of explosive.

