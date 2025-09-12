Sabaton Recruit Nothing More For 'Crossing The Rubicon'

(SRO) Sabaton have released their latest single "Crossing The Rubicon" featuring singer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga of NOTHING MORE. This special collaborative version of the track hits the radio airwaves today, while the original version will be available as part of the LEGENDS album release.

Blending rock and history for fans of all ages, LEGENDS arrives October 17 via Better Noise Music and marks the band's label debut. "Working with our American brothers in NOTHING MORE on our new single 'Crossing The Rubicon' has been an absolute pleasure," says frontman Joakim Broden. "When we shared the song with the guys, they really liked it and were genuinely excited about a collaboration, which got us really pumped. There's something powerful about bringing two worlds together in music."

"I'm really glad we got the chance to team up with our new labelmates NOTHING MORE for this one," continues bassist Pär Sundstrom. "Collaborating with them added a cool touch. This one's a special treat for both their fans and ours!"

NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins says, "This song awakens that old, war spirit in me and makes me want to ride a horse straight into the gates of hell. I'm proud to be a part of it with such an incredible band like Sabaton."

"We are very honored and excited to release this collaboration with our newfound Swedish labelmates Sabaton," adds NOTHING MORE guitarist Mark Vollelunga. "It was fun to do something a little different than we were used to, and we're stoked they wanted us to put our special NOTHING MORE sauce on their Scandinavian Metal."

Related Stories

SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album

Sabaton Unleash 'Hordes Of Khan' Video

Sabaton Unleash 'Templar' Video Under New Better Noise Music Deal

Sabaton's The Tour To End All Tours Concert Film Coming To Movie Theaters

News > Sabaton