SORRYNOTSORRY 'Disappear' With New Single

(TPR) Psychedelic rock duo SORRYNOTSORRY returns with "Disappear," an ambient track with cathartic lyrics that get to the core of loss, tumultuous passion, and heartbreak.

The single, which is the final track off their upcoming album The Other Side, out on October 17, will be followed by an official music video featuring a performance by dancer Camilia Araque, directed by Samantha Dagnino. "Disappear" is out now on all digital platforms worldwide.

With hypnotic vocals, fuzzy and ethereal arrangements, and stripped-down production, "Disappear" stands as SORRYNOTSORRY's most intimate track to date. Written and produced by the duo, the single was mixed by Andres Cottin and mastered by Zach Kornhauser (Portugal. The Man, Sia, Kelly Clarkson). "If you pay close attention, you can hear the emotion in my voice. I didn't replace the vocals in the studio even though I was sobbing while recording this song," says vocalist Samantha Dagnino. "I was singing from a broken heart. There's something about capturing a moment like that, where you are alone in your room with a guitar expressing a deep feeling, you can't replace or replicate that in a studio or on a computer." Leaning into themes of yearning and heartache, the track unravels the complicated weight of loss through soul-baring lyrics that feel like free-falling. The production enhances this vulnerability, with Cottin's guitar work stretching between melancholy and lift, creating a wistful atmosphere before climaxing into a storm of epic, roaring guitars that bring the song to a cathartic close. "Samantha suggested that I record a couple of guitar takes to give the song an arc," explains Cottin. "My idea was to introduce elements from ambient guitar and make the song feel like it's growing and add some shimmer."

SORRYNOTSORRY is a Brooklyn-based psychedelic rock duo formed by Venezuelan artists Samantha Dagnino and Andres Cottin. What began as an impromptu jam session in a Long Island City recording studio quickly evolved into a lasting creative partnership, one defined by spontaneity and authenticity. After stepping away from music for eight years, Dagnino found in Cottin a collaborator who mirrored her experimental instincts and fearless approach to songwriting. Together, they craft music that is intuitive and genre-bending, blending elements of trip hop, indie rock, and electronic into soundscapes that are as vulnerable as they are boundary-pushing. Already earning praise from outlets including EARMILK, glamglare, NYS Music, The Indy Review, and Up To Hear Music, the duo's forthcoming album, The Other Side, captures the adventurous spirit and soul at the heart of their artistry.

"Disappear" marks a bold and vulnerable milestone for SORRYNOTSORRY, distilling the duo's signature blend of raw emotion and experimental sound into their most personal work yet. As they continue to carve out their place in the psychedelic rock landscape, The Other Side promises to further showcase their dynamic artistry and vision.

