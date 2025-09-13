Stephen Day Delivers 'Moonshine'

(MPG) After releasing a series of singles this summer, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Day has officially released Moonshine via Riser House Records, the companion EP to last year's Gold Mine. Today, he shared the infectious new track "Moonshine," which honors those summer nights where for just a brief moment, everything seems perfect.

Day also recently announced that he will support soul-pop band Couch on the road this November following dates with Icelandic blues rock band KALEO and a fall continuation of his Gold Mine Tour, playing for over 20,000 people over the remainder of the year.

Day first offered a preview of the EP with the previously-released "Sweet Iced Tea" featuring Allen Stone, which American Songwriter lauded as "a track perfect for summer" saying it "will quench your thirst for soul music." He followed that up with "Old News," which saw him step into the role of classic country crooner and garnered attention from CMT, Holler, Whiskey Riff and All Country News who said it "feels like Bob Dylan wandered into a Nashville bar and picked up a guitar."

He kicked off this year with an extensive headline tour with a number of sold-out shows in cities like Nashville, San Francisco, Boston and at LA's Troubadour which Atwood Magazine called "a 24-karat masterclass in the enduring power of the live show." Ahead of his sold-out show in his adopted hometown of Nashville, The Tennessean covered Day extensively in a front-page feature preceding a special-guest-filled night with Theo Katzman (Vulfpeck) and Stephen Sanchez who joined him to sing "It Was You." Day also performed at the Recording Academy's 24th Annual Nashville Chapter Block Party alongside Jon Pardi, 2'Live Bre and MŌRIAH.

All of this follows a series of impressive support slots with Stephen Sanchez, Teddy Swims, Ben Rector and more, as well as appearances at Wanderland Festival in the Philippines and Jazz Around Festival in Poland. In addition to touring success, since debuting in 2016, the Georgia native has co-wrote with Teddy Swims, Stephen Sanchez and Myles Smith and garnered 170M cumulative on demand streams across two EPs and three full length albums.

Tour Dates

September 20 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater *

September 21 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery Charleston *

September 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

September 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre *

September 26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre *

September 27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

September 29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis *

October 14 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club ^

October 15 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's ^

October 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall ^

October 18 - Waco, TX - Common Grounds ^

October 19 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge ^

October 21 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall ^

October 22 - Lexington, KY - The Burl ^

October 23 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage ^

November 6 - Detroit, MI - El Club #

November 7 - Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre #

November 11 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar ^

November 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #

November 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall #

November 15 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

November 18 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall ^

November 20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar ^

November 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

November 22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

* - Supporting KALEO

^ - Headline

# - Supporting Couch

