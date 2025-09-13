Stephen Day Delivers 'Moonshine'

(MPG) After releasing a series of singles this summer, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Day has officially released Moonshine via Riser House Records, the companion EP to last year's Gold Mine. Today, he shared the infectious new track "Moonshine," which honors those summer nights where for just a brief moment, everything seems perfect.
Day also recently announced that he will support soul-pop band Couch on the road this November following dates with Icelandic blues rock band KALEO and a fall continuation of his Gold Mine Tour, playing for over 20,000 people over the remainder of the year.
Day first offered a preview of the EP with the previously-released "Sweet Iced Tea" featuring Allen Stone, which American Songwriter lauded as "a track perfect for summer" saying it "will quench your thirst for soul music." He followed that up with "Old News," which saw him step into the role of classic country crooner and garnered attention from CMT, Holler, Whiskey Riff and All Country News who said it "feels like Bob Dylan wandered into a Nashville bar and picked up a guitar."
He kicked off this year with an extensive headline tour with a number of sold-out shows in cities like Nashville, San Francisco, Boston and at LA's Troubadour which Atwood Magazine called "a 24-karat masterclass in the enduring power of the live show." Ahead of his sold-out show in his adopted hometown of Nashville, The Tennessean covered Day extensively in a front-page feature preceding a special-guest-filled night with Theo Katzman (Vulfpeck) and Stephen Sanchez who joined him to sing "It Was You." Day also performed at the Recording Academy's 24th Annual Nashville Chapter Block Party alongside Jon Pardi, 2'Live Bre and MŌRIAH.
All of this follows a series of impressive support slots with Stephen Sanchez, Teddy Swims, Ben Rector and more, as well as appearances at Wanderland Festival in the Philippines and Jazz Around Festival in Poland. In addition to touring success, since debuting in 2016, the Georgia native has co-wrote with Teddy Swims, Stephen Sanchez and Myles Smith and garnered 170M cumulative on demand streams across two EPs and three full length albums.
Tour Dates
September 20 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater *
September 21 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery Charleston *
September 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
September 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre *
September 26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre *
September 27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *
September 29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis *
October 14 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club ^
October 15 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's ^
October 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall ^
October 18 - Waco, TX - Common Grounds ^
October 19 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge ^
October 21 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall ^
October 22 - Lexington, KY - The Burl ^
October 23 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage ^
November 6 - Detroit, MI - El Club #
November 7 - Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre #
November 11 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar ^
November 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #
November 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall #
November 15 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #
November 18 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall ^
November 20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar ^
November 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #
November 22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #
* - Supporting KALEO
^ - Headline
# - Supporting Couch
Neil Young and Stephen Stills Lead Harvest Moon Concert Lineup
Stephen Wilson Jr. Performs 'Year To Be Young 1994' For Stephen Colbert's LateShowMeMusic Series
Singled Out: Venrez's Each and Every Day
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
Lenny Kravitz Expands 'Circus' For 30th Anniversary
Dave Stewart And Daryl Hall To Premiere New Song At Peace One Day Celebration
Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band
Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Jeff Larson And Gerry Beckley Share First Song From New Album
Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video