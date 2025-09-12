Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet

(117) A new duets project from record label Melody Place launches with country superstar Luke Bryan joining the late Dan Seals on his 1986 chart-topper "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)," co-written by Seals and Bob McDill. The song, produced by Seals' longtime producer Kyle Lehning pays homage to one of country music's truest voices, 16 years after his untimely passing. Listen to the track HERE.

"When I think of all time iconic songs, this one definitely comes top of mind," Luke Bryan said. "Dan was an artist I had on repeat and actually still do. I sang this song when I was back in Georgia and now to be here and paired with him on this new release is just unbelievable."

Respected music critic Robert K. Oermann summed it up best on MusicRow.com, saying, "the tender, classic story song scores again in this new duet. It's drawn from a collection of collaborations that aims to keep his memory alive. Amen to that."

Dan Seals occupied a unique spot in music history, perhaps complicating how to properly tell his story. The Texas-native rose to fame with a series of pop rock hits as one half of the duo England Dan & John Ford Coley before settling in Nashville for a successful solo career yielding an astonishing nine consecutive and 11 total number one hits on the country music charts. He was one of the most successful artists to cross-over to country music, and that can likely be attributed to his ability to tell rural American stories through his songwriting while making them palatable to a wider audience.

Dan Seals' music has been described as "building bridges that led to what it would ultimately become in the golden age to come." - Country Universe. In 2024, this outlet also called this song "an astonishing feat of songwriting."

The LA Times called his sound a "blend of honky-tonk traditionalism, mild country rock and pop slickness," delivered with an "easygoing" style.

