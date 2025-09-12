.

The Plot In You Reveal 'Silence' Video

(CN) The Plot In You have today released their new track "Silence" and the official music video (via Fearless Records). When asked about the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Landon Tewers commented:

"'Silence' is a meditation on the feeling of growing older, more confident, and at peace. I wanted to write about my current feeling about existing. Nothing in the song repeats as a metaphor for not treading past waters again and striving take on things that feel uncomfortable."

The quartet is currently on their US headliner with Invent Animate, Northlane and Windwaker as support, and will next hit the road with Bring Me The Horizon across the States alongside Motionless In White and Amira Elfeky

