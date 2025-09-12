Vince Gill's 'Go Rest High On That Mountain' Extended For 30th Anniversary

(MCA) Vince Gill's iconic and beloved song "Go Rest High On That Mountain" celebrates its 30th anniversary (8/28/95) with the release of an extended version that includes a new verse.
The now RIAA certified double-platinum single is one of the most significant and enduring songs in country music having resonated with listeners around the world over the last three decades. In 1996 the song was awarded two Grammys for Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song, a CMA Award for Song of the Year, and in 1997 received BMI's Most Performed Song award.
Gill was inspired to write the song following the death of his friend, country singer and at-the-time labelmate Keith Whitley, but it was the death of Gill's brother Bob in 1993 that compelled him to complete it. However, in 2019 during one of his Christmas at the Ryman performances with wife Amy Grant, Gill performed the song but included a new verse. "The last thirty years I've always felt like something was missing from this song," Gill explained recently. "With this new third verse I finally feel like the song is complete."
In updating the recording, Gill used all the original tracks adding only his vocals for the new verse.
On Sunday night (9/14/25) Gill will be joined by Lainey Wilson to perform "Go Rest High On That Mountain" on the 77th Emmy Awards on CBS as part of the In Memoriam segment.
