41 Unleash New Track 'Lisp'

(Republic) Platinum-certified hip-hop collective 41 unleash a brand new single entitled "Lisp" out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH Entertainment/Republic Records. It notably heralds their mega-anticipated full-length debut album, AREA 41, arriving imminently!

"Lisp" undeniably finds the trio of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa in top form. It fuses a modern lyrical masterclass to post-drill production punctuated by swerving synths and thick 808s. Kyle Richh sets the tempo with a declaration, "Let's start the movie like this." Jenn Carter picks up the ball and runs with it, going on to freeze out the competition, "My heart been colder, ice in my chest it's because of my jewels." Of course, TaTa also brings the heat with a vicious verbal frenzy.

41 pulled up to Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream where they personally announced AREA 41 as their debut album title. Additionally, they stood out as the "first group" to participate in the On The Radar Freestyle live during the stream as well, stunning viewers with an elite off-the-cuff rhyme display.

Recently, they served up "Pucci" [feat. Zeddy Will] and "Pilates," reeling in nearly 20 million streams total. The two-pack landed in the wake of "Naked" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie which marked the very first collaboration between these two New York powerhouses, uniting Brooklyn and The Bronx in the process.

Building upon their incredible momentum, the group recently headlined Hot 97's Summer Jam at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, joining a stacked bill alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, and more. At the top of the year, 41 addressed the game with "Presidential." Fans immediately embraced the track, leading to over 10 million streams and counting. Complex christened them "reliable hitmakers," proceeding to proclaim, "The success of these songs highlights the chemistry among the trio." HotNewHipHop marveled, "The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary."

