Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band

(Official Announcement) Extreme vocalist Janneke de Rooy, fronting Dutch death/thrash metal band Beyond the Pale, has officially announced that she will be leaving the band. De Rooy joined the band in 2021, contributing her vocals to the band's first EP 'Monument In Time', dedicated to guitarist Jeroen van Donselaar, who tragically passed away on stage during their debut show in 2022.

In a personal statement, Janneke de Rooy shares: "After a lot of consideration, I have decided it is time to step away from Beyond the Pale and focus fully on my other band, Maatkare. I am proud of what we have achieved together, and the guys will always hold a special place in my heart.

"Unfortunately, I am unable to combine both bands. I wish the band all the best moving forward. I also want to thank all the fans for their support. It has been an unforgettable ride."

The remaining band members state: "We have been through a lot together. Fortunately, mostly highlights - both on and off stage. We are sad to see Janneke leave, but naturally we respect her decision. We hope to find a suitable replacement and start the next chapter with a new vocalist. Stay tuned!"

Beyond the Pale is set to hit the stage with Janneke one final time on September 20th at Big Ass Metal Fest #43 in Utrecht for the 25th anniversary of Dutch metal band Disquiet. Also on the bill are Critical Fear (Brazil), Poison the Preacher (Colombia), Temptations for the Weak (Belgium), Insurrection (Netherlands), and Spartan (Netherlands).

