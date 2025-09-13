Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'

(KB) Dirty Honey has released their rendition of the Bad Company classic, "Rock Steady" (written by Paul Rodgers) from the forthcoming tribute album, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, to be released October 24, 2025 on Primary Wave Music.
"Bad Company are plain and simply one of the cornerstones of rock and roll," says Marc LaBelle, lead vocalist of Dirty Honey. "Their music has been part of the soundtrack of my life for as long as I can remember. Paul Rodgers voice is timeless, classic, and like a fine wine only got better with age."
Dirty Honey kick off their 2nd leg of their Mayhem & Revelry tour with The Struts in Las Vegas, NV September 13th. The Struts also appear on Can't Get Enough with their own rendition of "Rock n' Roll Fantasy."
Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke will join host Steve Harkins on TalkShopLive's Rock & Roll channel on Thursday, October 9th at 7pm (est) to talk about their 50thanniversary and upcoming Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction as well as the exciting new tribute album.
CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY features legendary and contemporary artists from Rock, Country, and Americana - genres deeply influenced by Bad Company - including HARDY, The Pretty Reckless, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Charley Crockett, Halestorm and more, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs. Bad Company was founded by Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers in 1973.
