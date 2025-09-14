Grace Annabella Anderson Shows Country Side With 'Halfway'

(BPM) Indie pop singer-songwriter Grace Annabella Anderson has released her new single "Halfway," an infectious blend of indie pop with a country flair delivered as a biting, wry anthem of empowerment.

With a sound she describes as Jane Austen meets Joni Mitchell meets Lizzy McAlpine,"Halfway" pairs bright indie pop textures with twangy, country inspired style, revealing a witty and refined side of Anderson's songwriting not yet explored in her catalog.

Anchored by the incisive line "I'm not the competing sort, especially if you're my reward," the track takes aim at inflated egos and lowered expectations, transforming frustration into empowerment.

"This was one of my very favorite songs to write," Anderson explains. "While I found its inciting situation to be frustrating, I was able to reclaim a sense of empowerment and joy in relaying through music what I believe to be an unfortunately common female experience of navigating an over inflated male ego."

Anderson describes the track as "infectious, biting, fun, and wry." With its tongue-in-cheek candor and playful delivery, "Halfway" celebrates self worth while skewering the bare minimum.

"I looked around at my own situation, which paralleled so many of my friends', and this song became a celebration of the bar descending to new lows," she adds. "It's an ode to men who, equipped with condescension and self-importance, put in a fraction of effort and consideration and then expect us to applaud them. Who think if we don't reward the bare minimum, we're not meeting them halfway."

