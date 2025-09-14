I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video

(CN) Electronic hardcore pioneers I See Stars have released their new album 'THE WHEEL' via Sumerian Records. The full-length is the band's latest body of music since their smash-hit 2016 album, 'Treehouse'.

In celebration of the news, the quartet has released the official music video for the poignant track "carry on for you". Speaking about the album, the band shared: "The last time we spent this much time on a record was our debut album, '3D'.

"'The Wheel' is a time capsule capturing the past seven years of our lives. It's a culmination of everything we've experienced individually, together, and as human beings navigating the chaos of the world. We truly poured everything into it & we are so excited to finally share it with our fans."

I See Stars fans across Australia and Asia will soon have their chance to see the band on the road, followed up by a performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando in November.

