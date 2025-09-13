Illenium Recruits Tom Grennan & Alna For 'Forever'

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum producer, songwriter, and artist ILLENIUM unveils a new single entitled "Forever" with Tom Grennan and Alna out now.

Once again, ILLENIUM's inimitable sonic alchemy powers the track. Setting the vibe, neon synths cast a glow across the blissfully hypnotic beat. Simultaneously, electronics ebb and flow between a jarring drop and a heartbroken hook from Alna who pleads, "Tell me did we almost have forever?" Tom counters with another perspective altogether, and the harmonies lift off to the heavens over ILLENIUM's ethereal signature production.

It lands in the wake of ILLENIUM's recent two-pack single bundle "Refuge" with Norma Jean Martine and "Ur Alive"featuring WYLDE. Beyond amassing millions of streams, he earned widespread acclaim for these songs. EDM.comproclaimed, "ILLENIUM's latest original music marks a fascinating evolution for the beloved producer, who has spent years perfecting the art of making festival crowds weep through soaring bass drops."

The two-pack landed on the heels of his recent anthem "In My Arms" with HAYLA. Thus far, it has reeled in over 9.1 million Spotify streams in addition to inciting critical applause. Right out of the gate, Billboard praised the song to proclaim, "each artist dials up their respective talents to 11, with the song fusing ILLENIUM's soaring, anthemic future bass with Hayla's power-lunged, chest thumping vocals."

The release of "In My Arms" signaled the dawn of a new chapter for ILLENIUM, who recently announced his new partnership with Republic Records. With more to share soon, he has tirelessly been working in the studio crafting his most ambitious project to date.

