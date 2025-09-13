Illenium Recruits Tom Grennan & Alna For 'Forever'

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum producer, songwriter, and artist ILLENIUM unveils a new single entitled "Forever" with Tom Grennan and Alna out now.
Once again, ILLENIUM's inimitable sonic alchemy powers the track. Setting the vibe, neon synths cast a glow across the blissfully hypnotic beat. Simultaneously, electronics ebb and flow between a jarring drop and a heartbroken hook from Alna who pleads, "Tell me did we almost have forever?" Tom counters with another perspective altogether, and the harmonies lift off to the heavens over ILLENIUM's ethereal signature production.
It lands in the wake of ILLENIUM's recent two-pack single bundle "Refuge" with Norma Jean Martine and "Ur Alive"featuring WYLDE. Beyond amassing millions of streams, he earned widespread acclaim for these songs. EDM.comproclaimed, "ILLENIUM's latest original music marks a fascinating evolution for the beloved producer, who has spent years perfecting the art of making festival crowds weep through soaring bass drops."
The two-pack landed on the heels of his recent anthem "In My Arms" with HAYLA. Thus far, it has reeled in over 9.1 million Spotify streams in addition to inciting critical applause. Right out of the gate, Billboard praised the song to proclaim, "each artist dials up their respective talents to 11, with the song fusing ILLENIUM's soaring, anthemic future bass with Hayla's power-lunged, chest thumping vocals."
The release of "In My Arms" signaled the dawn of a new chapter for ILLENIUM, who recently announced his new partnership with Republic Records. With more to share soon, he has tirelessly been working in the studio crafting his most ambitious project to date.
Illenium Drops Stunning Sci-Fi Film 'Starfall'
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
Lenny Kravitz Expands 'Circus' For 30th Anniversary
Dave Stewart And Daryl Hall To Premiere New Song At Peace One Day Celebration
Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band
Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Jeff Larson And Gerry Beckley Share First Song From New Album
Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video