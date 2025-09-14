Jake Owens Announces Scooter Jennings Coproduced Album With 'Long Time Lovein' You'

(BHM) Jake Owen is thrilled to announce his new studio album Dreams to Dream, produced by Shooter Jennings and Jake Owen and recorded at Snake Mountain (Sunset Sound Studio 3) in Los Angeles, CA.

Mixed by Trina Shoemake, mastered by Pete Lyman at Infrasonic Sound in Nashville, TN Additional Production by Kendell Marvel. Additional Recording by Dan Ballard at Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville, TN. Assistant Engineers: Nate Haessly (Los Angeles), Dannon Johnson (Nashville).

The new album also features Jamey Johnson on "The Jukebox Knows," and Savannah Conley on "Them Old Love Songs." with writing credits that include Owen's longtime friends and acclaimed songwriters Ben Chapman and Kendell Marvel. Dreams to Dream is due out November 7 via Good Company Entertainment.

"Sometimes you need to get outside what's comfortable, what people think you are, or think you should be, and take a risk."

With today's album announcement, Owen has also shared "Long Time Lovin' You." For him, "Long Time Lovin' You" is simple, easy, and real. "My mom loves those types of songs where my voice is very soft and kind of pleasant on the ear." When Owen was a boy down in Vero Beach, Florida, he used to pick out country tunes by the likes of Hank Williams Jr. and Merle Haggard on back porches for his adoring fans (a.k.a. his parents). It's that kind of easy, familiar comfort that is woven through "Long Time Lovin' You," and throughout Dreams to Dream. "Long Time Lovin' You" follows the release of the title track, "Dreams to Dream," as well as a stunning cover of the Waylon Jennings tune, "Them Old Love Songs," reimagined in the studio with Shooter.

A trusted troubadour for hot summer nights and cold beers, Owen is now in his forties, tangling with separations from lost lovers, raising kids, and growing out of the fresh-faced kid that headed down to Nashville 20 years back with a six-string and a dream. Not that he doesn't still have both - the latter has just matured. Case in point: Dreams to Dream, Owen's long-awaited foray into old-school country, shining a light on raw and authentic storytelling that dives into real-life experiences like heartbreak, struggle, and defiance. "It really feels cathartic to be honest about a lot of stuff in my life - how I feel, where I see myself going, and how I see myself going there," he says. "Where I feel most comfortable is grabbing my guitar and singing a song that fits my voice really smoothly. I feel like it's more honest."

"I've just become a guy that wants to sing songs for people that have also matured with me in my life."

Ahead of the album release, Owen will join Darius Rucker for five shows in the UK from September 29 through October 5. Then, at the end of October, Jake will team up with Dirty Heads for a small run of shows in Florida, October 23-26 before wrapping up the year with the annual "Flamingo Weekend, benefiting The Jake Owen Foundation.

