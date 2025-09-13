Jermaine Dupri Teams With Ceelo Green For 'Atlanna' Video

(TPA) GRAMMY-winning producer, Songwriters Hall of Famer, and cultural architect Jermaine Dupri releases his full-length album Magic City along with a video for the album's focus track, "Atlanna" featuring CeeLo Green.

A true Atlanta anthem, the record captures the city's spirit in Dupri's signature style while cementing another staple in his legacy. With CeeLo's powerful vocals and Dupri's undeniable production, "Atlanna" speaks directly to the pride, grit, and soul that define the city.

"This album is more than music - it's Atlanta's story," says Dupri. "From celebrating Rich Homie Quan to working with CeeLo on 'Atlanna,' this project honors the city's past, present, and future. Releasing it on the same day as the docuseries finale felt like the perfect way to bring it all together."

The album drops in tandem with the finale of the acclaimed STARZ docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy, executive produced by Dupri, creating a historic cultural moment where sound and storytelling collide.

The project builds on the momentum of standout singles "Turn Around" (featuring T.I., 2 Chainz & Young Dro) and "Magic City Money" (featuring JMoney, Sean Paul of the YoungBloodz, BunnaB & Bankroll Ni). Earlier this week, Dupri also released "This or That," a deeply meaningful record with Rich Homie Quan, honoring the late Atlanta rapper whose impact shaped a generation. The track serves as both a celebration of Quan's legacy and a heartfelt tribute to his lasting influence on the city and culture.

