Karley Scott Collins Shares 'Demim' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Rising country star Karley Scott Collins is preparing for takeoff as her debut album Flight Risk arrives Sept. 26. Today, she offers the latest sneak peek into the project with "Denim" along with a music video.
The album opener, "Denim" is a seething takedown of a love who turned out to be all style, and no substance. Mixing moody, lo-fi guitars and a venomous vocal, Collins vents the frustration of anyone who's been played for the fool. "'Denim' is very specifically about my most recent ex - so when he hears it, someone will need to check on him," she shared with a laugh.
Flight Risk features recent releases "Girlfriend" and "Easy To Leave," which have earned attention from Sweety High, MusicRow, and more. Collins' creative fingerprint graces every aspect of the project, where she and Grammy Award-winning collaborator Chapman co-produced and played nearly every instrument throughout - Collins even picked up banjo, violin and bass during the sessions. She learned how to engineer in the studio, making sure every note was a personal and raw reflection of her journey. From start to finish, Collins speaks with the hard-earned wisdom of a soul twice her age, unafraid to lay bare the truths gathered in just 25 years of living, loving and learning.
Karley Scott Collins Flipping The Script With New Track 'Girlfriend'
Karley Scott Collins Announces 'Flight Risk' Album
Karley Scott Collins Finds Her 'American Boy'
Rising Country Songstress Karley Scott Collins Shares 'Runner'
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
Lenny Kravitz Expands 'Circus' For 30th Anniversary
Dave Stewart And Daryl Hall To Premiere New Song At Peace One Day Celebration
Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band
Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Jeff Larson And Gerry Beckley Share First Song From New Album
Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video