Karley Scott Collins Shares 'Demim' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Rising country star Karley Scott Collins is preparing for takeoff as her debut album Flight Risk arrives Sept. 26. Today, she offers the latest sneak peek into the project with "Denim" along with a music video.

The album opener, "Denim" is a seething takedown of a love who turned out to be all style, and no substance. Mixing moody, lo-fi guitars and a venomous vocal, Collins vents the frustration of anyone who's been played for the fool. "'Denim' is very specifically about my most recent ex - so when he hears it, someone will need to check on him," she shared with a laugh.

Flight Risk features recent releases "Girlfriend" and "Easy To Leave," which have earned attention from Sweety High, MusicRow, and more. Collins' creative fingerprint graces every aspect of the project, where she and Grammy Award-winning collaborator Chapman co-produced and played nearly every instrument throughout - Collins even picked up banjo, violin and bass during the sessions. She learned how to engineer in the studio, making sure every note was a personal and raw reflection of her journey. From start to finish, Collins speaks with the hard-earned wisdom of a soul twice her age, unafraid to lay bare the truths gathered in just 25 years of living, loving and learning.

