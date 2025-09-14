Lavern Teams With BROOKS For 'Real Love'

(Casablanca) Accelerating a rapid rise to the forefront of electronic music, Dutch DJ and producer Lavern joins forces with BROOKS on their new club-ready single, "Real Love," out today via Casablanca Records.

"Real Love" intertwines BROOKS' hypnotic high-register vocals with Lavern's energetic, enigmatic production. Lush melodies layer over a thumping bassline and soaring synths, building from a dancefloor-tailored drop into the magnetic chorus, "You show me real love." The result is a powerful yet heartfelt anthem made for the world's biggest stages

"Real Love" builds on the momentum of Lavern's recent single "Where Did You Go" featuring Lilly Ahlberg. The latter has already surged with 2.8 million Spotify streams and counting. Plus, it received critical praise from the likes of EDM Sessions and Relentless Beats who professed, "Lavern's music resonates with a wide range of listeners, demonstrating his talent for writing powerful, emotional songs that engage listeners on a more intimate level."

This November, Lavern launches his North American headline tour, kicking off November 1 at Liquid in Madison, WI. This fall, he will also grace the bills of festivals such as Nocturnal Wonderland, Breakaway Carolinas, Magnetic World Music Festival, Wanderer Festival, and more.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below, and be on the lookout for more from Lavern soon.

Tour Dates

9/12 Houston, TX Bauhaus

9/14 San Bernardino, CA Nocturnal Wonderland

9/25 Las Vegas, NV Hakkasan

9/27 Charlotte, NC Breakaway Carolinas

9/28 Halifax, Canada Magnetic World Music Festival

10/3 Brisbane, Australia Oasis

10/4 Pambula, Australia Wanderer Festival

10/5 Sydney, Australia Inception

10/8 Bali, Indonesia SOL Rooftop

10/10 Townsville, Australia The Warehouse

10/11 Gold Coast, Australia Elsewhere

10/31 Nashville, TN Night We Met

11/1 Madison, WI Liquid

11/7 New York, NY LPR

11/14 Denver, CO Church

11/15 Boston, MA Royale

11/21 San Diego, CA NOVA

11/22 Los Angeles, CA Exchange

12/5 Chicago, IL Outset

12/6 Phoenix, AZ Sunbar

12/12 San Francisco, CA 1015 Folsom

1/16 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

1/17 Charlotte, NC Blackbox Theater

1/23 Dallas, TX It'll Do

1/24 Austin, TX Concourse Project

