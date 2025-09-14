Lavern Teams With BROOKS For 'Real Love'

(Casablanca) Accelerating a rapid rise to the forefront of electronic music, Dutch DJ and producer Lavern joins forces with BROOKS on their new club-ready single, "Real Love," out today via Casablanca Records.
"Real Love" intertwines BROOKS' hypnotic high-register vocals with Lavern's energetic, enigmatic production. Lush melodies layer over a thumping bassline and soaring synths, building from a dancefloor-tailored drop into the magnetic chorus, "You show me real love." The result is a powerful yet heartfelt anthem made for the world's biggest stages
"Real Love" builds on the momentum of Lavern's recent single "Where Did You Go" featuring Lilly Ahlberg. The latter has already surged with 2.8 million Spotify streams and counting. Plus, it received critical praise from the likes of EDM Sessions and Relentless Beats who professed, "Lavern's music resonates with a wide range of listeners, demonstrating his talent for writing powerful, emotional songs that engage listeners on a more intimate level."
This November, Lavern launches his North American headline tour, kicking off November 1 at Liquid in Madison, WI. This fall, he will also grace the bills of festivals such as Nocturnal Wonderland, Breakaway Carolinas, Magnetic World Music Festival, Wanderer Festival, and more.
Check out the full confirmed itinerary below, and be on the lookout for more from Lavern soon.
Tour Dates
9/12 Houston, TX Bauhaus
9/14 San Bernardino, CA Nocturnal Wonderland
9/25 Las Vegas, NV Hakkasan
9/27 Charlotte, NC Breakaway Carolinas
9/28 Halifax, Canada Magnetic World Music Festival
10/3 Brisbane, Australia Oasis
10/4 Pambula, Australia Wanderer Festival
10/5 Sydney, Australia Inception
10/8 Bali, Indonesia SOL Rooftop
10/10 Townsville, Australia The Warehouse
10/11 Gold Coast, Australia Elsewhere
10/31 Nashville, TN Night We Met
11/1 Madison, WI Liquid
11/7 New York, NY LPR
11/14 Denver, CO Church
11/15 Boston, MA Royale
11/21 San Diego, CA NOVA
11/22 Los Angeles, CA Exchange
12/5 Chicago, IL Outset
12/6 Phoenix, AZ Sunbar
12/12 San Francisco, CA 1015 Folsom
1/16 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
1/17 Charlotte, NC Blackbox Theater
1/23 Dallas, TX It'll Do
1/24 Austin, TX Concourse Project
