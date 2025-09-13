.

Luh Tyler And Larry June Deliver 'Young Player' Video

(AMG) Florida rap sensation Luh Tyler is back with today's premiere of his self-assured new single, "Young Player" available via Motion Music/Atlantic Records. The slow rolling track - which showcases Tyler's signature understated flow accompanied by San Francisco rapper Larry June - arrives alongside an official music video directed by Salty.

"Young Player" follows the recent arrival of the nostalgic "BP," and his critically acclaimed mixtape, Florida Boy. The 15-track project sees Tyler putting his beloved home state at the forefront on confident tracks such as "New Year, Same Me (Feat. Rob49)," "Bussdown," the anthemic "Rock N Roll," and the viral hit title track, "Florida Boy," as well as an exclusive "Florida Boy (Remix)" featuring Wiz Khalifa.

Having earned praise for his charismatic live performances, Tyler will join such superstars as Earl Sweatshirt, A$AP Rocky, and Doechii at Tyler, The Creator's upcoming Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, set for November 15-16 at Los Angeles, CA's sold-out Dodger Stadium. Additional live dates will be revealed soon.

