Queen Anne Share New Single 'Lexi Loves Me'

(CCM) Queen Anne is excited to release their latest single, "Lexi Loves Me." The song debuted last week at The Concert Chronicles and is out now on all digital platforms for playlist shares.

Speaking about the track, Queen Anne's Katie Silverman says: All my music is open to interpretation, because I can't really enforce what people take away from it. But 'Lexi Loves Me,' in particular, is more about that sick, desperate feeling in the pit of your stomach than the specifics of the relationship or the expired sushi that brought you there. To me, the song is about a person pulling away from a relationship because they're having a metaphorical affair with their own mental health, because those are the kinds of things that have been on my mind. But "Lexi" could also totally be a real human person with a body and everything. I'm not going to rule that out.

"Lexi Loves Me" follows the release of Queen Anne's singles "Real Enough" and "Let's Dance," a cover of David Bowie's iconic 1980s hit.

Queen Anne is an American indie-pop band driven by the dark, ethereal, insidiously addictive sounds and lyrics of lead singer / songwriter Katie Silverman and writer / producer Sandy Chila. The duo's music is the perfect blend of 80's pop punk and post-modern edge.

Leading with creativity, Queen Anne has the ability to transform everyday frustrations into a compelling musical narrative, changing these experiences from ordinary to extraordinary. Already demonstrating her talent as an accomplished actress on hit shows like New Girl, and Pen15, and the film The Exorcists, Katie Silverman's creative mind now extends to music, signaling a dynamic new artistic endeavor. Like their previous work, this is not just a song; it's an invitation to experience the world through Queen Anne's lens, promising a journey into the unexpected.

