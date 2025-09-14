Rodney Atkins Reveals His Romance With 'Helluvit' Video

(SSML) Rodney Atkins rolls the dice and winds up a winner on "Helluvit". The upbeat and twangy single delivers a glimpse of the real-life romance between Atkins and his wife, Rose Falcon. Additionally, he premieres a lighthearted music video for the new song, which prominently showcases Falcon, as well as their sons, Scout and Ryder.

Choosing to find heaven in the midst of the crazy, Atkins marvels with gratitude at the lucky hand he was dealt after shooting his shot on "Helluvit," imbued with details of his 2 a.m. Vegas proposal to Falcon. Conceding the good things in life are a risk worth taking, "Helluvit" delivers another glimpse into Atkins' long-awaited follow-up to 2019's Caught Up In The Country, due in 2026. Atkins wrote the quirky, clever snapshot of real life with Falcon, Daniel Ethridge and Seth Mosley and produced the track with Jordan Schmidt.

"Helluvit wasn't just a love song, it was our story about holding on to love through all the twists and turns life throws at you, fightin' and makin' up, raisin' babies, laughin' through the madness, and finding a little bit of heaven in the middle of the Helluvit," shares Atkins. "Singing it felt like cuttin' loose and telling the truth about life and love. It's unpredictable, it's a little crazy, and it's worth every bit of it."

Earlier this year, Atkins dropped romantic vow "Marry Me Again," as well as "Watching You 2.0 (feat. Elijah Atkins)," a fresh remake of his career-defining chart-topper about the responsibilities and innocent missteps of fatherhood. Meanwhile, his previously released American-made anthem, "True South," was featured in an episode of Netflix crime drama "The Waterfront."

