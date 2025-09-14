Rose Gray Shares 'April To Announce Expanded 'Please' Album

(Republic) Rose Gray returns with brand-new single "April," alongside news of the deluxe version of her debut album Louder, Please (released January 2025). Titled A Little Louder, Please, the expanded edition arrives on October 24th.

"April" is a shimmering, carefree ode to living in the moment - an extension of Rose's bold, euphoric debut era. It arrives alongside a visualizer filmed in Chamonix, the same location where the deluxe artwork was shot, that acts as a playful juxtaposition to Rose's sun-soaked debut. Speaking on the new track, she says:

"Show me what you live for. Have you ever met someone out and just thought, whatever 'it' is, you've got it? Carefree, sexy and completely in their body. That's what 'April' is about. Someone I met on the dance floor who made me want to live a little more. 'April' feels like an extension of 'Louder, Please'... the big sister. I'm so in love with the fact I get to release it now."

Boasting features from Melanie C, JADE, Shygirl and Casey MQ, the expanded A Little Louder, Please also includes two brand-new bonus tracks ("April" and 'Lotus') alongside an additional disc of club edits, string versions and remixes, with reworks from the likes of Logic1000, Peach, Clementaum, Alex Chapman and more.

News of the deluxe album follows the release of Rose's Hackney Wick mini doc, released this week and shot by HOWL (the team behind The Cube Sessions). The short film offers a vibrant portrait of Rose's affinity with the East London suburb, the journey to her debut album and the beautifully messy nights that paved the way.

Meanwhile Rose's rise continues to accelerate: earlier this week, she announced her very first shows in Brazil in November alongside a performance at Corona Capital in Mexico City. which follow a whirlwind summer that saw her support Kesha and Scissor Sisters on their US 'The Tits Out Tour'. Having already teased "April" across her recent live shows, Rose will soon bring these songs back to the UK with her headline run this October, including two nights at London's Village Underground.

