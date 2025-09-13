Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'

(BPM) Silverstein has unleashed Pink Moon: the second chapter in their ambitious 16-song double album, conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree. Fans can stream / purchase Pink Moon - which features recent singles including "Autopilot (feat. Cassadee Pope)" and "Drain The Blood (feat. Rory Rodriguez)" - now here.

"We ventured into Joshua Tree over a year ago, and since then have been releasing bits of the music. Finally the entire body of work is out in the world for our fans to enjoy!" shares drummer Paul Koehler. "This was such a fun project to share, breaking the music into 2 albums and giving space for everyone to discover the music across each album campaign. Pink Moon carries a different weight than Antibloom, but somehow the albums are still complimentary of one another."

Adds front man Shane Told: "People are always asking me how Pink Moon compares to Antibloom since they were recorded together. Pink Moon has a lot of really special moments, and some areas where we really expanded on both our last record and on our past. A song like 'Autopilot' could have been a single in 2005, whereas 'Negative Space' and 'Death Hold' have a modern sound. But 'Drain The Blood' and 'Dying Game' venture into new waters for our band. But what I love most about Pink Moon is how great it flows, and how diverse it is while still being cohesive. I'm damn proud of this record."

Born from the same sessions as Antibloom, the songs on Pink Moon were sequenced with intention, offering a distinct yet complementary listening experience. Known for their meticulous attention to flow and emotional pacing, the band crafted both halves to stand on their own while also telling a broader, interconnected story - one that ebbs and crashes like the desert winds that shaped it.

Pink Moon features the only guest appearances on the project, with stunning contributions from Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker and Cassadee Pope - voices chosen mid-process when the band sensed the need to push certain songs into new sonic territory. The result is a bold and diverse body of work that expands Silverstein's dynamic range while staying true to their emotional core. By releasing the project in two halves, the band has given every song the room to breathe, resonate, and evolve. The moon has risen. The story continues.

This year, fans around the world have been joining Silverstein in celebrating their silver anniversary with the worldwide 25 Years of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and give fans the chance to vote on their favorite songs from each record to help shape the setlist. Earlier this year the band wrapped up the tour's initial legs in North America, the UK/EU, and Australia alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Arm's Length, Split Chain, Real Friends, Broadside, Greyhaven, and Wayside. Silverstein also recently performed at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, CA.

The final leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour will kick off on November 18th. An epic conclusion to the band's celebratory 25th anniversary run, the month-long trek features support from Thursday, Free Throw, and Bloom, with the addition of The Movielife for the final show in Brooklyn on December 20th.

