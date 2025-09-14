Sofia & The Antoinettes Shares 'Introspection' Video

(Atlantic) London-based artist Sofia & The Antoinettes releases her new single "INTROSPECTION" - a soul-searching reflection on identity. Co-written and produced by Grammy award winning producer Rob Bisel, "INTROSPECTION" is the latest in a string of spectral, intimate songs that are full of small, unique details; inviting listeners to join Sofia in her lyrical world of poets and romance.
"INTROSPECTION" arrives with a music video directed by long-time collaborator and contemporary artist Joan Horrach, and captures Sofia performing onstage in a grand theatre. It is on this stage that Sofia is building a word-of-mouth following with her vivid lyricism, distinctive vocal ability and incredible stage presence.
Starting a residency at Bar Dona in Stoke Newington under the concept of Women Who Love Too Much, inspired by Robin Norwood's 1985 classic, Sofia interchanges female emotion and destruction with every performance - Women Who Cry Too Much, Women Who Smoke Too Much, and Women Who Think Too Much.
It is under this concept that Sofia titles her stunning debut EP "Women Who Love Too Much", set for release on September 26th. Sofia will perform songs from the project this Autumn, as she gets ready to support Lola Young at venues across the UK, including Brixton Academy on October 15th. Following the release of "INSTROSPECTION", she will also be Jess Iszatt's Featured Artist on BBC Introducing in London.
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
Lenny Kravitz Expands 'Circus' For 30th Anniversary
Dave Stewart And Daryl Hall To Premiere New Song At Peace One Day Celebration
Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band
Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Jeff Larson And Gerry Beckley Share First Song From New Album
Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video