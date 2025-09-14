Sofia & The Antoinettes Shares 'Introspection' Video

(Atlantic) London-based artist Sofia & The Antoinettes releases her new single "INTROSPECTION" - a soul-searching reflection on identity. Co-written and produced by Grammy award winning producer Rob Bisel, "INTROSPECTION" is the latest in a string of spectral, intimate songs that are full of small, unique details; inviting listeners to join Sofia in her lyrical world of poets and romance.

"INTROSPECTION" arrives with a music video directed by long-time collaborator and contemporary artist Joan Horrach, and captures Sofia performing onstage in a grand theatre. It is on this stage that Sofia is building a word-of-mouth following with her vivid lyricism, distinctive vocal ability and incredible stage presence.

Starting a residency at Bar Dona in Stoke Newington under the concept of Women Who Love Too Much, inspired by Robin Norwood's 1985 classic, Sofia interchanges female emotion and destruction with every performance - Women Who Cry Too Much, Women Who Smoke Too Much, and Women Who Think Too Much.

It is under this concept that Sofia titles her stunning debut EP "Women Who Love Too Much", set for release on September 26th. Sofia will perform songs from the project this Autumn, as she gets ready to support Lola Young at venues across the UK, including Brixton Academy on October 15th. Following the release of "INSTROSPECTION", she will also be Jess Iszatt's Featured Artist on BBC Introducing in London.

