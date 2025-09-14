Sofia Camara Releasing 'Hard To Love' EP Next Month

(Mercury) Rising pop star Sofia Camara announces her upcoming new EP Hard To Love releasing on October 10 via 21 Entertainment and Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company, with international support from Mercury Records in the US and Polydor Records in the UK. Additionally, she announces the expanded Healing Hearts Tour with her first-ever North American headline shows in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto.

Hard To Love is Sofia Camara's second EP, following Was I(t) Worth It from March 2025. Hard To Love includes the previously released singles "Parking Lot" and "Girls Like You" - the latter of which has impacted Canadian radio and currently stands at #24 at Top 40 and #21 at Hot AC. It was the most added song to Canadian radio during the week of June 16, 2025 and earned airplay on BBC Radio 1 Future Pop, with the host saying it's "super catchy" and "just the perfect pop song."

Four additional songs will be added to the tracklist, which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Ahead of her headline North American tour dates, Sofia takes off to Europe and the UK for The Healing Hearts Tour, making stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris, and other major markets. Tickets sold out quickly in most cities and have now been upgraded to larger venues.

Previously, Sofia supported Alex Warren and Dean Lewis across their respective sold-out European tours, and Shawn Desman on his Canadian tour.

Recognized as one of the top rising pop stars and balladists in the world today, Sofia has amassed over 100 million global audio streams across all platforms. This summer, she made her festival debut, performing for thousands of fans at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Osheaga in Montreal.

Stay tuned for many more exciting announcements from Sofia Camara throughout the year, including the tracklist reveal coming soon.

The Healing Hearts Tour Dates:

October 13 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

October 14 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

October 15 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

October 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

October 19 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

October 20 - Cologne, DE - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

October 22 - Antwerpen, BE - Kavka Zappa

October 23 - Paris, FR - Les Etoiles

October 24 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo

October 26 - Berlin, DE - Maschinenhaus

October 28 - Kobenhavn, DK - Lille Vega

October 29 - Stockholm, SE - Nalen Klubb

November 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

November 6 - Toronto, ON - TD Music Hall

November 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

Related Stories

News > Sofia Camara