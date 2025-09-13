Testament Get Animated For 'Shadow People' Video

.

09-13-2025
(NB) Testament have revealed an animated video for their new single "Shadow People", which comes from their forthcoming fourteenth studio album, "Para Bellum", that will be released on October 10th via Nuclear Blast Records.

The album stands as both a battle cry and an observation of humanity's uneasy alliance with its own creations. As technology accelerates and disconnection grows, Para Bellum sees Testament reflecting the modern chaos through music that's urgent, sharp, and unflinchingly human.

The band's latest single, 'Shadow People,' is a haunting and groovy track that will have you looking over your shoulder. It creates a vivid sense of unease and dread - both lyrically and musically - as if something from the unknown is coming for you. Watch the animated video created by Freakshot Films below:

Testament

