The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song To Announce 'Amorica' Box Set

(UMe) GRAMMY and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-nominated rock band, The Black Crowes, led by founding brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1994 album Amorica with a deluxe reissue box set. The deluxe box set, available as a 5LP or 3CD set, chronicles the band's evolution through the songs that became Amorica.

To mark the reissue, The Black Crowes unveiled "Bitter, Bitter You," an unreleased track from the Amorica era that captures the raw emotion and sonic edge of the original sessions.

The deluxe box set features Tallest, a studio album of 9 newly mixed songs from the Tall sessions. Tall, the legendary unreleased album recorded before Amorica, was initially scrapped by Chris and Rich to bring a new creative energy to the recording of Amorica. George Drakoulias and Martin Pradler have done new mixes from the original multitrack recordings. The set includes 3 unreleased recordings: "Bitter, Bitter You," "Title Song," and "Paris Song," an instrumental that evolves into the Amorica track "Cursed Diamond."

Also included in the deluxe edition is The Marie Laveau Sessions, featuring 7 previously unreleased studio recordings from October 1992. Recorded at Kingsway Studios in New Orleans, LA, on an off day from the High High The Moon Tour, where Chris and Rich captured the 7 songs that they had worked up during soundcheck.

Additionally, the band also includes 4 live songs recorded for a worldwide live radio broadcast to premiere Amorica from AIR Studios in London, UK, on October 25, 1994.

The Amorica album was remastered from the original 1/4" production master tape by Chris Athens. The album now includes 3 b-sides, the Taj Mahal cover of "Chevrolet" and new mixes of "Song Of The Flesh" and the instrumental "Sunday Night Buttermilk Waltz."

The LP box set includes a fanzine with an interview with Chris and Rich chronicling the evolution of Amorica, a classic 20"x30" poster, a bumper sticker, and a slip mat.

Following the massive success of Shake Your Money Maker (1990) and The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion (1992), which together earned 7x Platinum certifications and fueled relentless world tours, the Robinson brothers faced immense pressure to continue their streak. Instead of bending to outside expectations, they delivered Amorica: a bold declaration of independence and creative freedom that would forever cement The Black Crowes as one of rock's most uncompromising bands. Long misunderstood, the title Amorica reveals its true heart in plain sight - with 'Amor' meaning love, the album stands as a raw, psychedelic love letter to freedom, brotherhood, and the uncompromising pursuit of art without permission.

"Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms," said Chris Robinson. "It wasn't about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts - and 30 years later, that's still who we are."

Rich Robinson adds: "The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music. That's what Amorica represents - our belief in ourselves and in this band."

The anniversary release revisits fan favorites, including "Wiser Time," "Descending," and "Gone," while also spotlighting deep cuts that showcase the band's fearless evolution.

Related Stories

Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest

Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film

Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'

Jimmy Page Explains How The Black Crowes Collaboration Came About

News > The Black Crowes