The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'

(TOC) Two-time GRAMMY award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have released a new song, "Chrome Jets." Originally recorded during the creative process for their celebrated Aghori Mhori Mei album, the track now sees the light of day as a special release for fans.

In celebration of the release, fans can also purchase a limited edition exclusive 12-inch vinyl featuring "Chrome Jets" and "Zoo Station (Live Berlin 6.22.24)" through Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, IL.

This special pressing is limited to just 1,500 units and is available exclusively through the tea shop with a select number of autographed copies by Corgan also on offer. For more information and to purchase, please visit here

