(TOC) Two-time GRAMMY award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have released a new song, "Chrome Jets." Originally recorded during the creative process for their celebrated Aghori Mhori Mei album, the track now sees the light of day as a special release for fans.
In celebration of the release, fans can also purchase a limited edition exclusive 12-inch vinyl featuring "Chrome Jets" and "Zoo Station (Live Berlin 6.22.24)" through Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, IL.
This special pressing is limited to just 1,500 units and is available exclusively through the tea shop with a select number of autographed copies by Corgan also on offer. For more information and to purchase, please visit here
Billy Corgan Hosts Machina Weekend At Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop
The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' For 25th Anniversary
Opal Mag Shares 'Kitchen Song' Video
Homixide Gang Sample Smashing Pumpkins Classic For '5G'
Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death- The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'- The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Warren Zeiders Shares 'Only Bible'- Jake Owens Announces Scooter Jennings Coproduced Album With 'Long Time Lovein' You'- more
Tyler, The Creator Adds New Leg To Chromakopia: The World Tour- Jermaine Dupri Teams With Ceelo Green For 'Atlanna' Video- Illenium- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Dance Gavin Dance Relaese 'The Stickler' Video
Cartel Revisit 'Chroma' For 20th Anniversary
Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death
The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'
The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song To Announce 'Amorica' Box Set
Neil Young Reveal 4 New Albums For Official Release Series
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video