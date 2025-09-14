.

The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'

09-14-2025
The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'

(TOC) Two-time GRAMMY award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have released a new song, "Chrome Jets." Originally recorded during the creative process for their celebrated Aghori Mhori Mei album, the track now sees the light of day as a special release for fans.

In celebration of the release, fans can also purchase a limited edition exclusive 12-inch vinyl featuring "Chrome Jets" and "Zoo Station (Live Berlin 6.22.24)" through Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, IL.

This special pressing is limited to just 1,500 units and is available exclusively through the tea shop with a select number of autographed copies by Corgan also on offer. For more information and to purchase, please visit here

Related Stories
The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'

Billy Corgan Hosts Machina Weekend At Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop

The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' For 25th Anniversary

Opal Mag Shares 'Kitchen Song' Video

Homixide Gang Sample Smashing Pumpkins Classic For '5G'

News > The Smashing Pumpkins

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death- The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'- The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song- more

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more

Day In Country

Warren Zeiders Shares 'Only Bible'- Jake Owens Announces Scooter Jennings Coproduced Album With 'Long Time Lovein' You'- more

-
Day In Pop

Tyler, The Creator Adds New Leg To Chromakopia: The World Tour- Jermaine Dupri Teams With Ceelo Green For 'Atlanna' Video- Illenium- more

Reviews

Live: The Pixies Rock Raleigh

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls

Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago

Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions

Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field

Latest News

Dance Gavin Dance Relaese 'The Stickler' Video

Cartel Revisit 'Chroma' For 20th Anniversary

Stereolab Share Two New Songs

Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death

The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'

The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song To Announce 'Amorica' Box Set

Neil Young Reveal 4 New Albums For Official Release Series

I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video