Tyler, The Creator Adds New Leg To Chromakopia: The World Tour

(Orienteer) In the midst of the Asian leg of his CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR, Tyler, The Creator announces new live dates in Latin America, launching in March of 2026. Starting March 13th, he'll take his critically acclaimed live performance to Mexico City, San Jose, Guadalajara, and San Juan, as well as to Estereo Picnic in Bogotá and Lollapalooza festivals in Buenos Aires, Santiago, and São Paulo.

CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR is in support of Tyler's critically acclaimed and Billboard chart-topping album CHROMAKOPIA, which sat atop the Billboard 200 chart for 3 weeks upon its release in late 2024 and set the record for the biggest streaming debut for a rap album on Spotify ever at the time of its release.

Tyler was named "one of the most exciting live performers of this era" by the Los Angeles Times and "one of the best performers in rap" by Complex following the first of his six nights performing at Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles near the start of this year's tour. This summer, after 4 sold-out nights in New York City - 2 at Manhattan's iconic Madison Square Garden and 2 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Tyler released his surprise album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS, which quickly became his fourth consecutive number one album on the Billboard 200.

Tickets for Guadalajara and San Juan dates will be available for purchase on September 19th at 10 am local time, while tickets for Mexico City will go on sale September 19th at 11 am local time. Tickets for San Jose will be available for purchase on September 23rd at 10 am local time.

Latin American 2026 Dates

* = Festival Date

3/13/26-3/15/26 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina *

3/13/26-3/15/26 - Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile *

3/18/26 - San Jose, CR @ Parque Viva

3/20/26-3/22/26 - Bogotá, CO @ Estereo Picnic *

3/20/26-3/22/26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil *

3/24/26 - Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

3/29/26 - Guadalajara, MX @ Arena Guadalajara

3/31/26 - San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico

