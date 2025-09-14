Warren Zeiders Shares 'Only Bible' As He Launches Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Headline Tour

(WR) Warren Zeiders shares his newest single "Only Bible" via Warner Records today. Co-written by Warren Zeiders, Ryan Hurd (Blake Shelton, Lady A, Luke Bryan), Daniel Ross (Morgan Wallen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Maddie & Tae), & Joe Clemmons (HARDY, Gabby Barrett), the song carries a deeply personal message that stuck with Zeiders: how many people may never step foot in a church, open a Bible, or hear God's words directly; the way believers live may be the only Bible someone ever reads.
"Only Bible" is Zeiders' first release since his album Relapse, Lies & Betrayal earlier this year. Recognized as a "breakout country music star" through the release (GQ), the 21-track album is an exploration of personal transformation, heartbreak, and an unconditional fervor for love.
The new single adds to Zeiders' growing success in country music throughout this year. At only 26, Zeiders has amassed 2.7 billion total US streams to date (plus 3.6 billion global streams). In 2024, he secured his first No. 1 single at Country radio with his track "Pretty Little Poison," won a CMT Awards for "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year," and earned seven spots on Billboard Magazine's 2024 year-end chart. Last week, he was presented with Pandora's Billionaire Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform.
This week, he kicks off his Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal headline tour. With support from Chayce Beckam and Dylan Marlowe, Zeiders will travel across North America this Fall, - see the full list of tour dates below.
"RELAPSE, LIES, & BETRAYAL" FALL TOUR DATES
Friday, September 12 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Nampa, ID *
Saturday, September 13 - BECU Live at Northern Quest - Airway Heights, WA *
Thursday, September 18 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR *
Friday, September 19 - Angel Of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA *
Saturday, September 20 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC #
Monday, September 22 - Prospera Place - Kelowna, BC #
Wednesday, September 24 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB #
Thursday, September 25 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB #
Saturday, September 27 - SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, SK #
Sunday, September 28 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB #
Wednesday, October 1 - Canada Life Place - London, ON *
Thursday, October 2 - Place Bell - Laval, QC *
Saturday, October 4 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON *
Sunday, October 5 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON *
Tuesday, October 7 - Avenir Centre - Moncton, NB *
Wednesday, October 8 - Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS *
Friday, October 10 - Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, NJ
Thursday, October 23 - The Astro Amphitheater - Omaha, NE *
Friday, October 24 - Cable Dahmer Arena - Independence, MO *
Saturday, October 25 - Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, MO *
Thursday, October 30 - Atrium Health Amphitheater - Macon, GA *
Friday, October 31 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL *
Saturday, November 1 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL *
Thursday, November 6 - Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN *
Friday, November 7 - Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY *
Saturday, November 8 - Ford Center - Evansville, IN *
Thursday, November 13 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA *
Friday, November 14 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ *
Saturday, November 15 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT *
Thursday, November 20 - Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, WV *
Friday, November 21 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH *
Saturday, November 22 - GIANT Center - Hershey, PA *
* denotes show with Chayce Beckham as support
# denotes show with Dylan Marlowe as support
