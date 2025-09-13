Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video

(FR-PR) Lorna Shore's first new album in three years, I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me, is out today via Century Media Records, alongside a highly emotional new music video for "Glenwood" directed by Dylan Hryciuk. It visually captures the song's overarching narrative: Vocalist/lyricist Will Ramos' personal journey to reconnect with his estranged father.

Ramos says of the new track, "This song has been a very long-time coming for me. In my teens, my father and I never had a great relationship. We've had countless fallouts and it got to the point where we hadn't spoken to each other in many, many years. I'd written songs in my teens and early 20s about him and my frustration but nothing really helped fill the hole I felt inside. There were just too many mixed emotions. As time went on, I came to realize that, despite my anger, all I ever really wanted was to go back to the home I grew up in. For that reason, I decided to knock on his door and try one more time to get in touch with him."

He adds, "'Glenwood Ave' was the name of the street I grew up on. I remember my father always telling me, 'I'm the tree, you're the branch.' The day I saw my father (for the first time in who knows how long), I quickly realized something. He wasn't the same person I remembered. He'd aged, had wrinkles, and a full-head of white hair. The tree that I remembered growing up next to was gone. The house inside was the same as I remembered but... older... dustier; and it felt... strange. As time seems to fly by for me, it also does for my father. And in all my parting, I never stopped to think about how much time actually went by. I spent my youth being so prideful and stubborn. I never even considered that as I was aging, so was he. I've had countless chances to fix things but wasn't brave enough to actually do it. And now, I will never be able to get that time back. I wanted to capture that feeling when I wrote this song. My only hope is that when people hear 'Glenwood,' they can think about their own lives and the people they've pushed away and ask themselves: 'Is it really worth being upset for this long?' I believe all we really want is to go back to that special place - a place where nostalgia triumphs over trauma; a place that we can call home."

"Glenwood" follows the release of "Oblivion," "Unbreakable" and "Prison Of Flesh" from I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me. As Lorna Shore's fifth album and the first in three years since 2022's explosive Pain Remains, it continues the band's reputation as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

The quintet, also including lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor and bassist Michael Yager, have hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band's quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, Lorna Shore have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

Related Stories

Lorna Shore Debut 'Prison Of Flesh' Video

Lorna Shore Unleash 'Unbreakable' Video

Lorna Shore Return With 'Oblivion' Video

Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup

News > Lorna Shore