Wesko Shares 'Hard Times' Video

(WR) Rising North Carolina based singer-songwriter Wesko shares a brand new single and music video entitled "Hard Times" out now via Warner Records/underscore works recordings.
The track is a dyed-in-the-wool anthem about dusting yourself off, picking yourself up by your bootstraps, and going another round in the ring against all odds.
Through briskly strummed guitar chords, Wesko channels this unbreakable spirit as he offers an inspirational reminder to never give up-no matter what.
It culminates on the timelessly catchy refrain, "Hard times make tough people, tough people make easy times, everybody's got it all worked out till the lights go out and its do-or-die."
It's a hook with the power to resonate out of the heartland and worldwide, especially when boosted by the tune's loose and fluid guitar lead. The visual channels the same energy on-screen, simultaneously spotlighting Wesko's charisma and starpower in the process.
"Hard Times" will also be featured on the forthcoming HOLD ON EP, set for October 17 release via Warner Records and will feature for title track "Hold On," along with recent fan favorite singles "Use Some Carolina," "Pretend" and "Mr. Tennessee."
