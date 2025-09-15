Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Album

(align) Demi Lovato has announced her forthcoming ninth studio album It's Not That Deep, arriving October 24 via DLG Recordings/Island Records. Executive produced by Zhone (Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Kesha), the 11-track album revisits the dance-pop sound laced throughout Demi's previous hit records and brings a celebratory energy that's about taking full control while letting inhibitions go.

The album's release is preceded by its sleek and sexy electro-pop lead single "Fast," as well as the fierce and infectious anthemic pop banger "Here All Night" released this past Friday.

The title evokes a personal mantra for Demi, as she returns to the carefree charm that once defined her earlier eras and finds the joy in life's pleasures. Speaking about the album, Demi said "This music is a perfect reflection of where I'm at today. I had such an incredible time making this album with Zhone and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it." She continued, "With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process. When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren't resonating anymore because I'm not in that place in life. I'm happy, I'm in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realized it's not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. It's Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dancefloors, and I can't wait for you all to dance with me."

The album's most recent single, "Here All Night," solidifies It's Not That Deep as the dance-pop era of the year, pairing Demi's powerhouse vocals with pulsing production to create a euphoric anthem for nights that never end.

To accompany the release, Demi reunited with acclaimed director Hannah Lux Davis ("Cool for the Summer," "Sorry Not Sorry") to create a visually stunning video, which sees Demi pent up in her apartment as she finds the freedom to let loose. Watch it below:

Related Stories

Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night' Single and Video

Demi Lovato Celebrates Birthday With 'Fast' Remix Bundle

Demi Lovato Shares Video For New Dance-Pop Single 'Fast'

Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato

News > Demi Lovato