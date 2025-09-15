Foo Fighters To Rock Small Club Tonight

(NLM) The 3.7 earthquake a few miles west of Atascadero wasn't the only seismic activity to rock San Luis Obispo County last night, as Foo Fighters treated a capacity crowd of FF faithful at the Fremont Theater - many of whom camped out overnight for tickets - to a career-spanning set featuring the thunderous debut of new FF drummer Ilan Rubin.

And they're doing it again - as announced this morning, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin will play their second show of 2025 Monday, September 15 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA.

For Santa Ana ticket info, doors, showtime and more, go to https://foofighters.com/news/live-in-santa-ana-monday-sept-15

