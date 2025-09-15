Giveon Performs Special Set At Grammy Museum's Ray Charles Terrace

(Epic) With the fourth quarter of the year on the horizon, the GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum R&B singer and songwriter GIVEON has begun to put the finishing touches on what has been a scintillating 2025 campaign as he prepares to head out on Dear Beloved, The Tour next month.

Last Monday evening in Los Angeles, the seven-time GRAMMY nominee delivered a special performance on the GRAMMY Museum's Ray Charles Terrace as part of their Public Program series, which regularly honors the year's standout performers and celebrates the year's defining albums.

The latest edition of the event paid homage to BELOVED, the latest studio album from GIVEON released in July. The album features the latest of the Long Beach native's hit R&B records, including his fourth solo Hot 100 hit "Twenties," and the well-regarded "Rather Be," which earned Top 30 billing on Billboard's US R&B/Hip Hop chart. In a four-star review of BELOVED, Rolling Stone wrote, "In the rapid-fire internet age, his love songs - frequently lost-love songs - are unhurried. At his best, he's like a barrel-­aged cognac - warm, earthy, and mature."

As part of the coronation of BELOVED at The Drop on Sunday evening, the singer was honored with new official plaques in celebration of the new sales plateaus of his biggest hits. "Heartbreak Anniversary," the heart-wrenching ballad that has helped define 2020s R&B, has now been certified RIAA Platinum six times, a personal best for GIVEON. "Like I Want You" has earned 3x Platinum recognition, while "All To Me," "Favorite Mistake," and "The Beach" have all earned their first Platinum certifications. Joining the new platinum certifications are new RIAA Gold certs for GIVEON, which include more of his standout records: "Lost Me," "Vanish," "Last Time," "Live Again" and "World We Created." His recent hit "Twenties" is also now certified RIAA Gold.

This crowning of GIVEON's year came at a fortuitous time: his third headlining tour, Dear Beloved, The Tour, kicks off Oct. 1 in Seattle and concludes in New York City in November, making stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, D.C. and more along the way.

"How this album is going to translate to the live show - I think it's going to be magical," GIVEON told Rolling Stone this summer. "Because the album was made live, so it's made to be performed live."

GIVEON's commitment to his craftsmanship has kept critics and fans alike intrigued by what he's got in store.

