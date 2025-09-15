Julien's Auctions Presents: Grand Ole Opry 'LIVE IN LONDON' Experience Auction to Benefit Opry Trust

(Missing Piece Group) Julien's Auctions continues making its music mark in Nashville through a new partnership with the Grand Ole Opry to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Bidding is NOW OPEN for the "GRAND OLE OPRY LIVE IN LONDON FAN EXPERIENCE" here - an exclusive auction package that provides a truly unforgettable, collector-worthy immersion into the making of a historic musical event: the Grand Ole Opry's inaugural show at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 26, 2025, featuring Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Marty Stewart, Ashley McBryde, and Darius Rucker. Bidding is now open and will end on September 19, 2025, at 10:00 AM PDT/1 PM EST.

For the first time in their 100-year history, the Grand Ole Opry is going global. On September 26, country music's ultimate showcase is taking over London's iconic Royal Albert Hall for one extraordinary night.

This unique opportunity allows a single winner and a guest to be among the very first to witness the Opry's debut on a UK stage and gain unparalleled behind-the-scenes access during rehearsal at Abbey Road Studios. This rare VIP access will not be offered anywhere else.

The exclusive auction package includes:

Two (2) Premium Grand Ole Opry Tickets for the London show at the Royal Albert Hall on September 26, 2025.

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Rehearsal Experience: A private session on September 22, 2025, to watch the Opry band rehearse as they prepare for the big evening at London's most celebrated recording venue - Abbey Road Studios.

A commemorative "Opry at the Royal Albert Hall" poster, signed by the artists on the program.

Estimate: $2,000 - $4,000

For anyone who cherishes cultural milestones, this auction shouldn't be missed. The winner and a guest will witness a piece of country music history, gain intimate behind-the-scenes rehearsal access with musical legends at Abbey Road Studios, and celebrate the Opry's centennial in style at London's Royal Albert Hall.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Opry Trust. Please note that travel and accommodation are not included in this package. Bidders are responsible for arranging and covering their own flights, hotel stays, and transfers.

