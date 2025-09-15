KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart

(Republic) KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) secures the top spot at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, in addition to #1 Streaming Album, and a twelfth consecutive week as the #1 Soundtrack. The soundtrack continues to be the biggest selling soundtrack of the year with over 3 billion global streams, and the first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 in three-and-a-half years. "Golden" continues to dominate the charts, topping theBillboard Hot 100 at #1 for a fifth consecutive week. Since its release on Netflix on June 20th, KPop Demon Huntershas skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix film of all time.

The soundtrack features original songs written by, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and produced by Teddy Park, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Ian Eisendrath. Original songs are performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. The soundtrack also includes the original song "Takedown" featuring Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung from K-pop powerhouse girl group, TWICE.

KPop Demon Hunters, a Netflix film from Sony Pictures Animation, follows Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey - when they aren't selling out stadiums, they use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet - an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, and is available now on Netflix.

Related Stories

KPop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Kpop Demon Hunters And 'Golden' Continue Chart Dominance

David Guetta Releases New Version Of KPop Demon Hunters Hit 'Golden'

Kpop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Climbs Charts For Third Consecutive Week

News > KPop Demon Hunters