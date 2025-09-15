Lakelin Lemmings Goes Home For 'Parking Lot' Video

(PR) QHMG / Stone Country Records' newest signing, girl-next-door singer-songwriter Lakelin Lemmings, has released her debut official music video, "Parking Lot."
A laid-back modern country waltz offering the perfect groove for just hangin' out with friends, "Parking Lot" is Lakelin's loving tribute to a favorite meeting spot among small-town teenagers.
Directed by Sam Aldrich, the track's official music video was filmed in the parking lot of Chester County High School in Lakelin's hometown of Henderson in West Tennessee, a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Nashville. The video captures Lakelin and her friends tailgatin' and talkin' amidst the highs and lows of teenage life.
Penned by Lakelin alongside co-writer Tiffany Goss and the track's producer, Ash Bowers, the official audio for "Parking Lot" was released on Sept. 5.
"It's your friends you meet there who make it special, but I wanted to write a song that shows some love to country parking lots," says Lakelin. "This is a song for all my friends, and anyone else our age, who knows what it's like to live in a small town, to sometimes have nowhere better to hang out than the parking lot, and all the memories you make at that place."
