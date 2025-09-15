Mariah the Scientist Launching 2026 HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR

(Epic) R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist announced her 2026 HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR, in support of her highly anticipated album "HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY".

Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour kicks off in Paris, FR on Monday, January 12 at Salle Pleyel with stops in Manchester, Birmingham, London, and Utrecht before heading to North America with shows in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and wrapping up with a hometown show in Atlanta, GA at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Friday, April 10.

In 2024, Mariah embarked on her sold-out To Be Eaten Alive Tour, a more than 40-city run with support from Chxrry and Ryan Trey on select dates and guest appearances by Tee Grizzley and Dess Dior.

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY is Mariah's critically-acclaimed fourth studio album and debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and no. 11 on the Billboard 200 during the first week of release, earning the new project the distinction of being the highest debut on either chart in her career. Release week also marked three hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for the album including "Burning Blue," charting at #29, the Kali Uchis-featured "Is It a Crime?," charting at #59 and "Sacrifice" a new blossoming Hot 100 hit charting at #88.

Mariah's explosive year began early, when "Burning Blue" topped the Apple Music chart and earned a Top 25 placement on the Billboard Hot 100. Its provocative music video further stirred the conversation around Mariah's return, and views have soared past the 25 million mark.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale (details below) in select cities beginning Tuesday, September 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 19 at 10am local time at livenation.com

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Hearts Sold Separately Tour in the U.S - no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, September 16, at 10:00am local time to Thursday, September 18 @ 11:59pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details.

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY 2026 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jan 12 - Paris, FR - Salle Pleyel

Wed Jan 14 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy*

Thu Jan 15 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham*

Sat Jan 17 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton*

Tue Jan 20 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg - Ronda

Fri Feb 13 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Mon Feb 16 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Wed Feb 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Fri Feb 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Sat Feb 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tue Feb 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Wed Feb 25 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*

Fri Feb 27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Sat Feb 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Mar 3 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS*

Thu Mar 5 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sun Mar 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tue Mar 10 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Wed Mar 11 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Mar 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Sun Mar 15 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Wed Mar 18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Mar 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Sat Mar 21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*

Sun Mar 22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Tue Mar 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Thu Mar 26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Mar 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Tue Mar 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Wed Apr 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Apr 3 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat Apr 4 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Sun Apr 5 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Tue Apr 7 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Wed Apr 8 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Apr 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

*Not A Live Nation Date

