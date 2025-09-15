Mariah the Scientist Launching 2026 HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR

(Epic) R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist announced her 2026 HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR, in support of her highly anticipated album "HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY".
Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour kicks off in Paris, FR on Monday, January 12 at Salle Pleyel with stops in Manchester, Birmingham, London, and Utrecht before heading to North America with shows in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and wrapping up with a hometown show in Atlanta, GA at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Friday, April 10.
In 2024, Mariah embarked on her sold-out To Be Eaten Alive Tour, a more than 40-city run with support from Chxrry and Ryan Trey on select dates and guest appearances by Tee Grizzley and Dess Dior.
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY is Mariah's critically-acclaimed fourth studio album and debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and no. 11 on the Billboard 200 during the first week of release, earning the new project the distinction of being the highest debut on either chart in her career. Release week also marked three hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for the album including "Burning Blue," charting at #29, the Kali Uchis-featured "Is It a Crime?," charting at #59 and "Sacrifice" a new blossoming Hot 100 hit charting at #88.
Mariah's explosive year began early, when "Burning Blue" topped the Apple Music chart and earned a Top 25 placement on the Billboard Hot 100. Its provocative music video further stirred the conversation around Mariah's return, and views have soared past the 25 million mark.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale (details below) in select cities beginning Tuesday, September 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 19 at 10am local time at livenation.com
VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Hearts Sold Separately Tour in the U.S - no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, September 16, at 10:00am local time to Thursday, September 18 @ 11:59pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details.
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY 2026 TOUR DATES:
Mon Jan 12 - Paris, FR - Salle Pleyel
Wed Jan 14 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy*
Thu Jan 15 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham*
Sat Jan 17 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton*
Tue Jan 20 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg - Ronda
Fri Feb 13 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Mon Feb 16 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Wed Feb 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Fri Feb 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
Sat Feb 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Tue Feb 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Wed Feb 25 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*
Fri Feb 27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Sat Feb 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Mar 3 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS*
Thu Mar 5 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Sun Mar 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tue Mar 10 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Wed Mar 11 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat Mar 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Sun Mar 15 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Wed Mar 18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Thu Mar 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
Sat Mar 21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*
Sun Mar 22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Tue Mar 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Thu Mar 26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
Sat Mar 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Tue Mar 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
Wed Apr 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Apr 3 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat Apr 4 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Sun Apr 5 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Tue Apr 7 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
Wed Apr 8 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Apr 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
*Not A Live Nation Date
