Oasis Conclude Sold Out North American Stadium Reunion Tour

(PPM) Following an epic run of shows across North America that have been crowned as "the feel-good event of the year" by Rolling Stone, Oasis reigned supreme at the Live '25 North American Tour finale this past weekend at Mexico City's GNP Seguros Stadium.

The historic tour has brought fans of all generations together as it has made its way across North America with over half a million fans converging on the continent to be part of this undeniably joyously cathartic moment with sold-out stops in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, and Mexico City.

As the brothers walked on stage for their first show in Mexico in 17 years on Friday, September 12th, Liam shouted to the rapturous crowd of 65,000, "¡Viva Mexico! It's good to be back!"

A few songs in and right before a stadium-shaking performance of "Cigarettes & Alcohol," Liam teased, "Right then Noel, is it you that wants to introduce this next tune? As you're a big fan of the Poznan. I've seen you do it."

And for the first time on the tour, Noel took it away saying, "Hola, Mexico. The big man here doesn't ask for much. He doesn't ask for the hokey pokey or any of that sh*t, or the Macarena. But for this next song, we'd like everybody to turn around, link arms, jump up and down in time to the music. The world is f***ing watching, do not let all the Oasis fans down."

Throughout both sold-out shows in Mexico City, the cardboard cutout of Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola maintained his position on stage that he has since the tour kickoff in Cardiff. Stood firmly in place faithfully behind the band, it wasn't just his usual scarf he was wearing - this time, in honor of the Mexico City shows, he was also wearing a traditional charro sombrero, which Liam decided to wear himself for Saturday night's final two songs.

Prior to the band's reign over Mexico City, Oasis played the last two American shows on the Live '25 Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, where Liam confirmed America and Oasis are "the new hot couple."

During the final moments in LA, Liam offered his thanks to the crowd saying, "Nice one for having us, America. This tour's been the f***ing bollocks man. I wanna thank you man. All of us. For sticking with us over the years. We must be a f***ing nightmare to support and follow and we appreciate it - gettin' to play these beautiful stadiums in front of you beautiful people. Champagne Supernova. Look after yourselves. Take care."

Later this month, the band will make their return to the UK for their sixth and seventh nights at London's iconic Wembley Stadium before continuing to Asia, Australia, and South America.

Ahead of the Rose Bowl shows, Oasis released "Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August '25)." The track was recorded on Saturday, August 16th, during the first of two sold-out nights at Dublin's Croke Park, where they performed to over 160,000 fans in total. "Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August '25)" follows "Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August '25)," "Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July '25)," "Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July '25)," and "Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25)."

Also released in the lead up to North America was the limited-edition Oasis "Complete Studio Album Collection" box set - including all seven studio albums plus iconic B-sides album The Masterplan on vinyl and CD formats.

BAND MEMBERS

Liam Gallagher (vocals), Noel Gallagher (guitar, vocals), Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs (guitar), Gem Archer (guitar), Andy Bell (bass) and Joey Waronker (drums).

ADDITIONAL MUSICIANS

Christian Madden (keyboards), Alastair White (trombone), Steve Hamilton (saxophone), Joe Auckland (trumpet).

OASIS LIVE '25 SETLIST

"Hello"

"Acquiesce"

"Morning Glory"

"Some Might Say"

"Bring It On Down"

"Cigarettes & Alcohol"

"Fade Away"

"Supersonic"

"Roll With It"

"Talk Tonight" (Noel lead vocals)

"Half The World Away" (Noel lead vocals)

"Little By Little" (Noel lead vocals)

"D'You Know What I Mean?"

"Stand By Me"

"Cast No Shadow"

"Slide Away"

"Whatever"

"Live Forever"

"Rock 'n' Roll Star"

"The Masterplan" (Noel lead vocals)

"Don't Look Back In Anger" (Noel lead vocals)

"Wonderwall"

"Champagne Supernova"

OASIS LIVE '25 TOUR DATES

Saturday, September 27 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, September 28 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, October 21 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 26 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Friday, October 31 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 1 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, November 4 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 7 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 8 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 15 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 16 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, November 19 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 22 - Estadio MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 23 - Estadio MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

