Paul McCartney Announces One Night Only Show At Santa Barbara Bowl

(NLM) Just three days before the kick-off of his wildly anticipated Got Back Tour 2025 run of North American arena and stadium dates, Paul McCartney will rock the central California coast with an intimate one-night-only show Friday, September 26th at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Registration for tickets begins Monday, September 15th at 8am local time. For information on registration and ticket sales, go to PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com. No tickets will be sold at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office. You must register in advance to purchase. First come, first served. Two tickets per customer. Extremely limited tickets available. Avoid purchasing tickets from third-party vendors. Fake tickets will not be honored and entry will be denied.

Register Monday, September 15 8am through Tuesday September 16 10pm for the chance to buy tickets. Tickets to this event are limited and available on a first come first serve basis to fans who are randomly selected through Fair AXS Registration.

You must register in advance for a chance to purchase tickets to this show. Registering does not guarantee the ability to purchase tickets.

This show will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times.

