Powerwolf Unleash 'Stossgebet' Live Video

(Napalm) Powerwolf offer a first glimpse into their monumental upcoming live album, Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle), out February 27, 2026 via Napalm Records. One of the few German-language tracks in their discography, "Stossgebet" (originally released on their #1 album, The Sacrament Of Sin, in 2018) is an impressive live interpretation that perfectly captures POWERWOLF's magic. Cheeky, theatrical and captivating as ever, this sweeping track shows just what the band's heavy metal mass has to offer.

The track is accompanied by a live video that documents the sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich during the Wolfsnächte Tour in 2024 - the band's biggest headline tour to date - and stands as energetic evidence of how a POWERWOLF show is more than just a concert. "Stossgebet" therefore heralds more than a live album: Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is a cinematic experience, a sacred celebration and an extraordinary demonstration of their unrelenting force.

POWERWOLF on Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle):

"We always knew that no words or short recap videos could truly capture what we experienced together during the Wolfsnächte 2024 tour. Every night was its own kind of magic - still, we wanted to find a way to hold on to those memories and share them in the most powerful way possible. That's why we decided to record the full, massive, sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich - to preserve just a piece of what we all felt on this tour. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is more than a live release. It's a tribute and manifestation to the moments we created together."

