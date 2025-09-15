Powerwolf Unleash 'Stossgebet' Live Video

(Napalm) Powerwolf offer a first glimpse into their monumental upcoming live album, Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle), out February 27, 2026 via Napalm Records. One of the few German-language tracks in their discography, "Stossgebet" (originally released on their #1 album, The Sacrament Of Sin, in 2018) is an impressive live interpretation that perfectly captures POWERWOLF's magic. Cheeky, theatrical and captivating as ever, this sweeping track shows just what the band's heavy metal mass has to offer.
The track is accompanied by a live video that documents the sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich during the Wolfsnächte Tour in 2024 - the band's biggest headline tour to date - and stands as energetic evidence of how a POWERWOLF show is more than just a concert. "Stossgebet" therefore heralds more than a live album: Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is a cinematic experience, a sacred celebration and an extraordinary demonstration of their unrelenting force.
POWERWOLF on Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle):
"We always knew that no words or short recap videos could truly capture what we experienced together during the Wolfsnächte 2024 tour. Every night was its own kind of magic - still, we wanted to find a way to hold on to those memories and share them in the most powerful way possible. That's why we decided to record the full, massive, sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich - to preserve just a piece of what we all felt on this tour. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is more than a live release. It's a tribute and manifestation to the moments we created together."
Powerwolf Announce 'Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)' Album
Powerwolf and Dragonforce Announce North American Tour
Powerwolf Get Cinematic For 'Sinners of the Seven Seas' Video
Powerwolf Unleash '1589' Video
Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Sabaton North American Tour- more
Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death- The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'- The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song- more
Russell Dickerson Earns 6th No. 1 Hit With 'Happen To Me'- Warren Zeiders Shares 'Only Bible'- Jake Owens Announces Scooter Jennings Coproduced Album- more
KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart- Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Album- Mariah the Scientist- more
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency
Paul McCartney Announces One Night Only Show At Santa Barbara Bowl
Oasis Conclude Sold Out North American Stadium Reunion Tour
The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown Unleash 'Joy Rider'
Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
Sabaton Launching North American Headline Tour
Powerwolf Unleash 'Stossgebet' Live Video
The Lemonheads Declare 'Togetherness Is All I'm After' With New Single