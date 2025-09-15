Runaway June Celebrates Sophomore Album With iHeartCountry Instagram Takeover,

(QHMG) Runaway June today announced that the Gold-selling trio will celebrate the release of their sophomore album, New Kind of Emotion, this Friday (9/19) with a Friday-night iHeartCountry Instagram Stories takeover, live from the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans can follow along @iHeartCountry as Runaway June (Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward) share exclusive backstage and onstage content, chat with performers from the festival's star-studded line-up, and surprise one lucky fan with free tickets.

"Our new record is a party album, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival is one of the biggest parties of the year, so we're super excited to spend our album-release night in Vegas," says Jennifer.

"What happens in Vegas will stay in Vegas, except if we put it on iHeartCountry's Instagram!" jokes Natalie.

"The Instagram takeover is going to be so much fun, and if you're not lucky enough to be at this year's iHeart festival, our goal is to try and bring the party to you," says Stevie.

Gleaming with country-pop sheen yet anchored by traditional down-home fiddle, mandolin and pedal steel, Runaway June's New Kind of Emotion is a modern country celebration of good times and girl power, friendship and independence, and romantic love that's wanted but not needed. The result is an uplifting and empowering album, of which Jennifer says, "Even the sad songs are fun!"

