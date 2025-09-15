(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson is "hitting new heights" (Billboard) landing his sixth career No. 1 on Country Aircheck/MediaBase and Billboard Country Charts this week with "Happen to Me."
Since its release, the "lighthearted" (MusicRow) single has racked up over 200 million global streams, marking the "rising star's" (Vulture) biggest streaming debut to date. Recently certified RIAA PLATINUM, the "global hit" (FortNash) has also spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway, Canada and UK Country Radio Charts, continues its climb on the Billboard Hot 100, and is breaking into pop formats-already reaching the Top 20 on Hot AC and cracking the Top 40 (No. 37) across all genres. The single comes from Dickerson's highly acclaimed new album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, which showcases his signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and high-energy country hits.
Adding to his success, Dickerson, hailed as "one of country's hottest acts" (Holler) and praised for bringing "a party on stage" (People), delivered a show-stopping performance of his No. 1 single "Happen to Me" live from ESPN's College GameDay in Knoxville,TN this past Saturday (9/13) - watch here
Russell Dickerson Shares Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026 Dates
Russell Dickerson Streams New Album 'Famous Back Home'
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'
Russell Dickerson Shares New Song 'Worth Your Wild'
Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Sabaton North American Tour- more
Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death- The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'- The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song- more
Russell Dickerson Earns 6th No. 1 Hit With 'Happen To Me'- Warren Zeiders Shares 'Only Bible'- Jake Owens Announces Scooter Jennings Coproduced Album- more
KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart- Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Album- Mariah the Scientist- more
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency
Paul McCartney Announces One Night Only Show At Santa Barbara Bowl
Oasis Conclude Sold Out North American Stadium Reunion Tour
The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown Unleash 'Joy Rider'
Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
Sabaton Launching North American Headline Tour
Powerwolf Unleash 'Stossgebet' Live Video
The Lemonheads Declare 'Togetherness Is All I'm After' With New Single