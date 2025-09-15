Russell Dickerson Earns 6th No. 1 Hit With 'Happen To Me'

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson is "hitting new heights" (Billboard) landing his sixth career No. 1 on Country Aircheck/MediaBase and Billboard Country Charts this week with "Happen to Me."

Since its release, the "lighthearted" (MusicRow) single has racked up over 200 million global streams, marking the "rising star's" (Vulture) biggest streaming debut to date. Recently certified RIAA PLATINUM, the "global hit" (FortNash) has also spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway, Canada and UK Country Radio Charts, continues its climb on the Billboard Hot 100, and is breaking into pop formats-already reaching the Top 20 on Hot AC and cracking the Top 40 (No. 37) across all genres. The single comes from Dickerson's highly acclaimed new album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, which showcases his signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and high-energy country hits.

Adding to his success, Dickerson, hailed as "one of country's hottest acts" (Holler) and praised for bringing "a party on stage" (People), delivered a show-stopping performance of his No. 1 single "Happen to Me" live from ESPN's College GameDay in Knoxville,TN this past Saturday (9/13) - watch here

Related Stories

Russell Dickerson Shares Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026 Dates

Russell Dickerson Streams New Album 'Famous Back Home'

Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'

Russell Dickerson Shares New Song 'Worth Your Wild'

News > Russell Dickerson