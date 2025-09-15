Sabaton Launching North American Headline Tour

(Live Nation) Sabaton have announced a massive 31-date North American tour set for early 2026. The announcement follows the band's extensive 2025 international run and coincides with rising anticipation for LEGENDS, their upcoming album due October 17 via Better Noise Music.
Kicking off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the tour will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, BC. Known for their explosive stage presence and signature blend of history and heavy metal, Sabaton will deliver an epic live experience for fans of all ages.
The tour comes on the heels of the release of their latest single, "Crossing The Rubicon," a high-powered collaboration featuring Jonny Hawkins and Mark Vollelunga of Nothing More. The track is currently hitting rock radio, while the original version will appear on LEGENDS, marking Sabaton's debut release with Better Noise Music.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Monday, Sept. 15 Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Sept 19 at 10am local at LiveNation.com.
CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Sabaton: Legends on Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 15 at 12pm ET until Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Sabaton: Legends on Tour in the U.S - no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, Sept. 15 at 12pm ET until Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10pm local time.
TOUR DATES:
Feb 09 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | War Memorial Auditorium
Feb 10 | Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center
Feb 13 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Feb 14 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Feb 15 | San Antonio, TX | Boeing Center at Tech Port
Feb 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Feb 20 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Feb 21 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live
Feb 24 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center
Feb 26 | Loveland, CO | Blue Arena
Feb 27 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
Feb 28 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory
Mar 02 | Des Moines, IA | Vibrant Music Hall
Mar 03 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
Mar 04 | Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed
Mar 07 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Mar 08 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Mar 10 | Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Events Center
Mar 11 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Mar 12 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mar 14 | Virginia Beach, VA | The Dome^
Mar 15 | Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Mar 17 | Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Special Events Center
Mar 18 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Apr 06 | Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre
Apr 09 | Laval, QC | Place Bell
Apr 11 | Toronto, ON | Great Canadian Toronto
Apr 14 | Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre
Apr 17 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Convention Centre
Apr 18 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre
Apr 20 | Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum
^This U.S. date is not part of the Citi presale.
