Spock's Beard Share First Song From New Album

(Glass Onyon) Following their recent signing to the Madfish label, legendary prog outfit Spock's Beard have announced their highly anticipated new album The Archaeoptimist.

Set for release on 21st November, the new album sees the group at their effervescent and experimental best delivering some of their finest work from a career spanning more than 30 years.

Speaking on the news, frontman Ted Leonard shared: "The new album is largely the brainchild of Ryo and a co-writer, Michael Whiteman, with lyrical contributions from Alan and myself. While not a concept album, the title is taken from one of the tracks called 'The Archaeoptimist'. This epic follows the story of a young girl being raised by her father in a post-cataclysmic world and her pathway from being an inspiration to a leader. Other songs vary in theme from obsession with one's work or task to musings about the passage of time forging ahead despite obstacles.

Musically, while tipping a hat to the Spock's legacy, the new album has an energy that arguably surpasses many or our previous releases due, in no small part, to the addition of Nick Potters on drums. He's an amazing and well-rounded musician who has perfect pitch and a great singing voice (yes, we found a drummer that is an amazing singer...named Nick!). Between Michael and Ryo's writing, this album also has a melodic complexity that may sound new to fans. Anyone who has heard Ryo improvise will have likely picked up on a fusion influence and that certainly shows up in the writing.

I can't speak for everyone, but I'm very proud, excited, and honestly relieved that it turned out as good as it did. Everyone put in a ton of work but none so much as Ryo in pushing this over the line."

