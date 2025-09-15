Steve Hackett Launching Best of Genesis And Solo Gems Tour in 2026

(TPC) Guitar legend Steve Hackett announces his: Best of Genesis & Solo Gems 2026 UK Tour with 17 dates in October. Hackett is also excited to introduce two new members to his band: Swedish keyboard wizard Lalle Larsson, who replaces longtime associate Roger King, along with Felix Lehrmann, the German drummer taking over from Craig Blundell. The 2026 tour culminates with a return visit to London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on Monday 26th October.
"The main thing is to keep a focus on the music which drives it all, but there will be some big changes in the band," says Hackett, "Both Craig and Roger are amazing musicians, and I know Lalle Larsson and Felix will be equally fantastic.
"I've never worked with Lalle Larsson before but he's completely brilliant and more than qualified for the job involving recreating Genesis circa 1971 to '77. He's a total virtuoso. We've already been working with Felix Lehrmann and listening to him with Jonas Reingold on bass is like a thousand iron girders coming at you at 100mph!"
Larsson and Lehrmann will take their places in Hackett's touring band alongside Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Nad Sylvan (vocals) and Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards). "I have some extraordinary performers in the band," Hackett adds "and I'm very happy with this level of virtuosos. These guys are all incredible professionals."
Steve Hackett's innovative guitar-work was an integral part of the classic Genesis catalogue from Nursery Cryme (1971) to Wind And Wuthering (1977). This is still the essential Genesis era for many hardened fans alongside the new generations who are still discovering these ground-breaking gems.
"I'm still in love with the idea of music," Hackett says. "I absolutely adore it. It still sends shivers up and down my spine and so far, it's kept me sufficiently young to keep touring with gusto!"
Steve Hackett - Best of Genesis & Solo Gems 2026 UK Tour Dates:
Fri 2nd October Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sat 3rd October Ipswich Regent Theatre
Sun 4th October Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Tue 6th October Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Wed 7th October Bristol Beacon
Fri 9th October Basingstoke Anvil
Sat 10th October Torquay Princess Theatre
Sun 11th October Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Tue 13th October Leicester De Montfort Hall
Wed 14th October Birmingham Symphony Hall
Fri 16th October Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sun 18th October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Tue 20th October Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Wed 21st October Gateshead Glasshouse
Fri 23rd October York Barbican
Sat 24th October Liverpool Philharmonic
Mon 26th October London Royal Albert Hall
