The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown Unleash 'Joy Rider'

(BPM) Genre bending collective The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown has shared their new single, "Joy Rider." The Getdown has spent nearly two decades uniting over 225 musicians from more than 180 bands into one of the most ambitious funk driven projects of the modern era with a rotating cast and crew.

"Joy Rider" is a cosmic, funk-fueled rush that rides the line between chaos and control. What began as a solitary drum track from Jack Irons (Pearl Jam/Red Hot Chili Peppers) grew into a sprawling collaboration, with each musician, including Josh Paul (Daughtry/Suicidal Tendencies), Tim Stewart (Lady Gaga/Damnage), Peter Keys (Lynyrd Skynyrd), Keith Anderson (Prince), and Philip Lassiter (Prince), writing and recording their own parts remotely under the guidance of producer, John Heintz.

Blending jazz, surf rock, funk, synth textures, and raw grit, "Joy Rider" pulses with unrelenting momentum, a pedal-to-the-floor anthem of freedom and forward motion. Paired with Jeff Wood's psychedelic cover art, the track captures the thrill of headlights cutting through darkness and the unplanned beauty of a song allowed to grow into itself.

The track proceeds the rotating super group's upcoming third full length album, Volume 3, out September 19, featuring a cast of characters and contributions from members of Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone, Earth, Wind & Fire, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane's Addiction, String Cheese Incident, Ozomatli, Jurassic 5, New Power Generation and more.

Crafted from over 100 hours of recordings across several years, the album unfolds like a sonic journey, diverse in style but locked together by groove and intention. Expect deep funk, towering horns, psychedelic layers, and raw rock energy fused into one seamless experience.

