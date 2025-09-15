The Lemonheads Declare 'Togetherness Is All I'm After' With New Single

(BHM) The Lemonheads have shared their new single "Togetherness Is All I'm After", which is the fourth single from their forthcoming album, "Love Chant," that arrives via Fire Records on Friday, October 24.

"Togetherness Is All I'm After" opens with a whallop before dissolving into a final whispered plea: "Baby, don't blow it." Between its crashing introduction and dissonant fade-out, lead singer/guitarist Evan Dando skips a gentle and familiar melody across a thick, dense, and beautiful bed of guitars whose bite doesn't pierce but rather builds the track's fuzzy sheath. His voice has gathered a wisdom about it since the last Lemonheads album 20 years ago, which gives the understated, natural delivery on "Togetherness Is All I'm After" a special gravity. The song was co-written by Evan Dando with John Strohm of Blake Babies.

"Listen to the wind blow / A whisper through the trees / Where did all the time go

What brought you to your knees / The strategy of time is you can speed it up you can slow it / And when you laid it on the line / Baby, don't blow it."

Recorded at Sao Paulo's A9 Audio with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge), Love Chant marks the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock 'n' roll band, with founding singer-songwriter-guitarist Evan Dando joined by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators including J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr), Juliana Hatfield, Tom Morgan (as co-writer for "Deep End"), producer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Antony and the Johnsons), Nashville's Erin Rae, John Strohm of the Blake Babies co-wrote and played guitar on "Togetherness," and Nick Saloman of The Bevis Frond (a songwriter and performer on the swirling psych-folk gem "Roky"). Adam Green of cult New York favorites The Moldy Peaches also contributes as co-writer on the loose-limbed country detour "Wild Thing."

The album was heralded by the premieres of the hard-hitting singles, "In The Margin" and "Deep End," as well as the introspective "The Key of Victory." "In The Margin" is a classic Dando composition: half-broken, half-beautiful, wrapped around a melody that disarms before it detonates. "Deep End" was co-written by Dando with longtime collaborator Tom Morgan of Smudge, the churning, riff-powered track, which features an instantly identifiable guitar solo from J Mascis and backing vocals from dear friend and frequent Lemonheads guest Juliana Hatfield. The song was met by worldwide attention upon its premiere last month by such high-profile publications as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Uncut, Stereogum, and Consequence, the latter of which praised its long-awaited reprise of the Lemonheads' "scrappy, guitar-forward rock sound." An official music video, filmed on location in São Paulo, Brazil, by directors Carlão Busato and Luigi Parisi, is streaming now on YouTube.

"The Key of Victory" is all slow motion and soft shadows - a modal, meditative piece anchored by Apollo Nove's winding guitar and Erin Rae's spectral harmonies. The song was written with David Ashby (Rum Shebeen), and its vocal was recorded at Abbey Road. Stamped with a profound lightness and beauty, "The Key of Victory" is indicative of the songwriting diversity at play on Love Chant

Related Stories

Watch The Lemonheads' 'Key Of Victory' Video

The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour

The Lemonheads Return With 'Deep End' Video

News > The Lemonheads