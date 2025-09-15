Trey Calloway Shares 'Must Have Had A Good Time' Video

(2911) Trey Calloway is turning up the energy with the release of his brand-new music video, "Must Have Had A Good Time," premiering today on American Country Network.

The video brings the party-driven anthem to life with a cinematic take on a rowdy night out that quickly unravels into unforgettable (and somewhat unexplainable) memories. Co-written by hitmakers Anthony Smith, Frank Myers, and superstar Chris Young, the single is transformed on screen into a visual story that mirrors the humor, chaos, and camaraderie of a good-time gone just a little too far.

Known for his electrifying performances and signature blend of modern country and rock, Calloway continues to prove he's an artist to watch-building on the success of fan favorites like "Your Love Is Safe With Me," "That Was Us," and "Forgotten Man," With this latest release, Calloway not only delivers a song you can't get out of your head, but a music video you won't soon forget.

The music video premiers this morning at 7:30 AM (EST) on American Country Network and will re-air at 4:38 PM (EST) tonight, 6:36 AM and 8:50 PM tomorrow, and again on Wednesday, September 17, at 12:30 AM and 11:38 PM, with additional airings throughout the month.

"'I'm just as excited for everyone to see the music video for 'Must Have Had A Good Time' as I was for everyone to hear the single,'" shares Calloway. "The video really captures that country-rockin', let-loose vibe of a night out with friends and the fun of piecing it all back together the next morning. It's light-hearted, rowdy, and all about having a blast, just like the song itself. Huge thanks to Anthony Smith, Chris Young, and Frank Myers for helping bring this party to life in such a big way!" Watch the video below:

