Chevy Metal Charity Concert A Big Success

(kmpr) The third annual Chevy Metal charity concert brought the house down at The Canyon on Sunday, August 31, raising $50,000 in support of Eastwood Ranch Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing animals from high-kill shelters across Southern California.

This high-energy evening featured unforgettable performances by opening band The Alive and headliners Chevy Metal. Chevy Metal - the beloved, no-holds-barred cover band co-founded by the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) - are led by bassist and co-founder Wiley Hodgden and guitarist Brent Woods (protege of Randy Rhoads). Rounding out the power trio on drums is Taylor's 18-year-old son, Shane Hawkins, and together they are carrying forward a legacy of their high-energy, '70s and '80s classic rock - complete with thunderous drum solos, deep-cut covers, and a "we might break into a jam any second" kind of edge. And a jam session is exactly what took place on August 31, as they were joined by a jaw-dropping lineup of surprise guests, among them Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Gene Simmons (KISS), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), and Rocky Rose (Cyndi Lauper), delivering an epic night of pure rock and roll for a powerful cause. Full set list below with special guests noted.

"Special thanks to Abby Gennet, Alison Eastwood, and their incredible team of volunteers," the members of Chevy Metal said. "We're deeply grateful to all the donors, artists, and attendees who helped make this night an unforgettable success. Your support of Chevy Metal's annual event - and this year's deserving beneficiary, the Eastwood Ranch Foundation - means the world to us."

From exclusive auction items to adoptable pets, every moment of the night was filled with purpose - and every dollar raised is being matched through the Double the Love Campaign, doubling the impact for animals in need.

With momentum building each year, Chevy Metal's Annual Animal Rescue Charity Event is quickly becoming a staple event that blends incredible music with meaningful impact.

*SET LIST:

"Working Man" (Rush cover)

"Psycho Killer" (Talking Heads cover)

"Beef Bologna" (Fear cover) with Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) and Lee Ving (Fear)

"Nervous Breakdown" (Black Flag cover) with Revel Ian (Anthrax) and Shane Hawkins on vocals

"Moby Dick" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"Driven to Tears" (The Police cover)

"Unchained" (Van Halen cover) with Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr, David Lee Roth)

"Don't Change" (INXS cover) with Gary Novak (Chick Corea) + Rocky Rose (Cyndi Lauper) on keyboards

"Just What I Needed" (Cars cover) with Elliot Easton (The Cars) + Rocky Rose (Cyndi Lauper) on keyboards

"Candy-O" (Cars cover) with Elliot Easton (The Cars), Brent Woods on vocals + Rocky Rose (Cyndi Lauper) on keyboards

"Good Times Roll" (Cars cover) with Elliot Easton (The Cars) vocals + Rocky Rose (Cyndi Lauper) on keyboards

"The Wizard" (Black Sabbath cover) with Scott Ian (Anthrax)

"Sweet Leaf" (Black Sabbath cover) with Pearl Aday + Scott Ian (Anthrax), Phil Demmel (Machine Head) on lead guitar, Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne) on bass, and Revel Ian on drums

"Big Takeover" (Bad Brains cover) with Scott Ian (Anthrax), Shane Hawkins on vocals and Revel Ian on drums

"Mountain Song" (Jane's Addiction cover) with Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction) + Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) on lead vocals

"Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne cover) with Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) and Phil Demmel (Machine Head)

"You Really Got Me" (The Kinks cover) with Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) + Phil X (Bon Jovi) and Eden Perkins on guitars

"Looks That Kill" (Motley Crue cover) with Sebastian Bach (Skid Row)

"18 and Life" (Skid Row cover) with Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) a cappella, partial, with "I Remember You" (Skid Row cover) snippet at the end

"Deuce" (KISS cover) with Gene Simmons (KISS) and Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons) on drums

"Ace of Spades" (Motorhead cover) with Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons) on drums and lead vocals + Gene Simmons (KISS)

"Rock and Roll All Nite" (KISS cover) with Gene Simmons (KISS) and daughter Sophie Tweed-Simmons on backing vocals

